Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Through Roadmap Phase 2 as It Attracts Over 17,600 Participants

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol that lets users lend, borrow, and earn passive income directly through smart contracts. Its main goal is to make DeFi lending simpler, safer, and more transparent — accessible not only to experienced traders but also to newcomers who want to grow their crypto holdings securely.

The platform uses a dual-model structure made up of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) systems. The P2C side powers the core liquidity pools, where users deposit assets such as ETH or USDT to earn yield automatically. In return, depositors receive mtTokens, which act as interest-bearing receipts.

The P2P marketplace, on the other hand, gives users more control by enabling direct lending agreements between individuals for less common assets. This flexibility allows lenders and borrowers to negotiate rates and terms that best fit their needs, offering more freedom than traditional DeFi platforms.

Borrowers can access funds by locking in collateral, with loan rates and limits (LTV ratios) set based on the volatility of the asset. For instance, stablecoins may allow higher LTV ratios around 75%, while more volatile tokens like ETH might have a 60% cap to reduce risk.

If collateral drops below its safety margin, the system triggers automatic liquidations to maintain solvency and protect the pool. This mechanism ensures that lenders’ funds remain safe while keeping the overall protocol stable.

Presale Momentum Accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has kept up strong momentum throughout 2025, standing out as one of the most actively sold new crypto presales in the DeFi space. The project is currently in Phase 6, where tokens are priced at $0.035 each. More than 80% of this stage has already sold out, signaling a surge of investor interest as the presale moves toward completion.

The next phase will lift the token price by nearly 20% to $0.04, followed by a confirmed launch price of $0.06. Such structured, step-based pricing gives early participants a clear view of their growth potential and helps maintain steady demand across each stage.

Out of the 4 billion total supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale. So far, over 785 million tokens have been sold, with momentum accelerating as each phase sells out faster than the last. This consistent pace shows how confidence in the project is building, both from retail investors and from larger participants who are beginning to take notice of Mutuum’s fundamentals.

Security and Transparency

Mutuum Finance has also prioritized security and transparency, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score from CertiK — one of the most respected blockchain audit firms. This rating signals a strong technical foundation and adds credibility to the project’s smart contracts ahead of launch.

The team has further boosted confidence by introducing a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage responsible security testing before the mainnet goes live.

To keep the community engaged, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard system, rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This incentive not only motivates users but also adds an element of transparency and fairness to the presale.

Additionally, the project now allows direct card purchases with no buying limits, making it easier for newcomers to join without complex wallet setups or exchange transfers — a move that has helped widen participation.

Upcoming V1 Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, marking the project’s most important milestone so far. This version will feature the main functional components that define the ecosystem: the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and an automated Liquidator Bot.

The Liquidity Pool will act as the backbone of the lending system, allowing users to deposit or borrow assets like ETH and USDT, both chosen for their deep liquidity and reliability. mtTokens will represent deposits and accrue yield, while Debt Tokens will track borrower liabilities. The Liquidator Bot will automatically stabilize the platform by managing risky positions, ensuring smooth operation and capital protection.

This launch will mark the transition from concept to a functioning product — a critical point that analysts believe could boost investor confidence and increase attention toward MUTM ahead of its official listing.

Whale Interest and Presale Acceleration

As Phase 6 moves closer to completion, Mutuum Finance has started attracting larger investors, including several six-figure whale entries. Such participation often signals institutional-level confidence in a project’s long-term potential.

Whale entries typically accelerate sellouts, and many expect Phase 6 to close soon at the current price of $0.035 before transitioning to the higher $0.04 stage. This steady growth has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the best-performing new crypto presales of 2025.

With its Phase 1 roadmap completed, Phase 2 underway, and V1 protocol launch now approaching, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has shown consistent progress and delivery across every stage of its development. Backed by a strong audit score, structured tokenomics, and an active community, the project continues to attract both retail investors and whales looking for early exposure to a utility-based DeFi crypto.

