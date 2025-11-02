Plumbing Expert Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Inc. Shares Insights on “What Plumbing Issues Are Common in Older Homes?” in HelloNation

CLINTON, Iowa, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before renovating the plumbing in an older home? In HelloNation , Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Inc. in Clinton, Iowa, outlines the unique challenges that come with plumbing systems in vintage properties. Homes built before the 1960s often rely on galvanized steel pipes, which corrode internally and result in low water pressure, discolored water, and hidden leaks. Without regular updates, these aging systems can create costly surprises during even minor upgrades.

Plumbing configurations in older homes are frequently incompatible with today’s fixtures, requiring specialized fittings or full pipe replacements. Narrow pipe diameters and outdated layouts also limit water flow, meaning the system may not support modern demands like multiple running fixtures or high-efficiency appliances. According to Voss, any renovation in a historic home should begin with a professional inspection to assess the condition of both supply and drainage lines.

Drain issues are another concern in older homes, where cast iron or clay drain pipes may be corroded or obstructed by tree roots. Homeowners often don’t discover these problems until they experience backups. Using tools such as video scopes and pressure testing, licensed plumbers can pinpoint weaknesses before damage occurs.

Installing newer systems like tankless water heaters or modern toilets may also require code upgrades or added venting. Without a clear understanding of the plumbing system’s capacity and condition, these improvements can trigger larger issues. Voss stresses that proactive inspections help homeowners avoid unexpected costs and ensure that upgrades meet current building standards.

These insights are featured in HelloNation, What to Know About Plumbing in Older Homes , where Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Inc. explains the hidden risks and smart strategies for maintaining and upgrading older plumbing systems.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/629c9aa7-6af5-480b-84c9-c690b0ed0da7