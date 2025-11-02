Famed Fashion Designer Anita Dongre Expands Global Footprint With Fourth International Store Opening in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on November 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrated Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, renowned for bringing the soul of Indian craftsmanship to the global luxury landscape, announces the opening of her newest flagship store in Los Angeles. Located at Gardenhouse Beverly Hills, this marks the brand’s 13th store worldwide and its most significant U.S. expansion since the New York City flagship opened in Soho in 2018.

Following her historic debuts in New York City and The Dubai Mall, Dongre now becomes the first Indian designer to unveil a flagship store in Beverly Hills, furthering her mission of taking India to the world. The new space brings Dongre’s signature design philosophy - where contemporary silhouettes meet centuries-old Indian craftsmanship - to one of the world’s most iconic luxury destinations. Shoppers can explore a curated selection of exquisitely handcrafted couture and modern ready-to-wear designed for the global connoisseur.

Inside, the store is imagined as a sanctuary of serenity, the designer’s interpretation of modern-day Rajasthan. The delicate house fragrance welcomes guests into an immersive world where Indian crafts meet contemporary translations in an oasis of nature inspired interiors. The hand-painted and hand-embellished Pichhwai walls feature Anita's love for forests and animals. These walls have been handcrafted by artisans in Rajasthan over months and celebrate the harmonious co-existence of flora and fauna in forests. The embroidered cushions, bespoke wallpaper, custom carpets and furnishings all handcrafted in the atelier in India come together to create an atmosphere of calm, craft, and quiet luxury. Every detail - from the flooring to the lampshades to the art - reflects Dongre’s reverence for handwork and nature.

Anchoring the store is a striking installation of an elephant matriarch and calf from ‘The Great Elephant Migration’ - a global art movement featuring sculptures handcrafted by indigenous communities in India using invasive Lantana weeds that threaten native forests and wildlife. This symbolizes Dongre’s enduring commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, and the philosophy of Fashion For Good.

Recognized for dressing global icons such as Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian, and Dakota Johnson, Anita Dongre has built a brand synonymous with sustainability, women’s empowerment, and cultural storytelling. Her recent collaboration with Mattel, which saw her become the first Indian designer to create a Diwali Barbie, captured imaginations worldwide and sold out within days. The partnership stood as a celebration of South Asian representation and heritage craftsmanship on the global stage, underscoring Dongre’s enduring vision of taking India to the world.

“Every piece we create is touched by the hands of women artisans whose skills have been passed down through generations. Bringing their craft to Beverly Hills is not just about fashion - it’s about giving their art the global stage it deserves,” shared Anita Dongre. “It allows us to extend the philosophy of mindful luxury to a global community that values purpose as much as beauty.”

Rooted in Rajasthan, Anita Dongre has long championed India’s artisans through initiatives that preserve and contemporize handloom weaving, embroidery, and block printing, supporting thousands of craftspeople with sustainable livelihoods. Her brand continues to pioneer conscious luxury across couture, ready-to-wear, and vegan accessories.

With the Beverly Hills launch, Anita Dongre brings the spirit of Indian luxury and craft to Los Angeles - inviting the city’s cosmopolitan clientele to experience a dialogue between culture, craftsmanship, and conscious design.

ABOUT ANITA DONGRE

Anita Dongre is one of India’s most respected designers, celebrated for her pioneering work in sustainable luxury and women’s empowerment. Her creations have been worn by global icons including Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Beyoncé, Lupita Nyong’o, Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. Through her labels she continues to redefine modern Indian design for the world.

Dongre’s work bridges India’s craft heritage with contemporary aesthetics. With stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, New York City, Dubai, and now Los Angeles, the House of Anita Dongre continues to tell the story of modern Indian luxury, rooted in craft and compassion.