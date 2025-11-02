Tenaris to Commence a USD 600 million Second Tranche of its USD 1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today that pursuant to its USD 1.2 billion Share Buyback Program (the “Program”) announced on May 27, 2025, it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution (the “Bank”) for the execution of its second tranche, covering up to the remainder USD 600 million of the Program (excluding customary transaction fees). This second tranche shall start on November 3, 2025, and end no later than April 30, 2026.

The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Tenaris’s ordinary shares independently of and uninfluenced by Tenaris. The Program will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Regulations”). Under the buyback agreement, purchases of shares may continue during any closed periods of Tenaris in accordance with the Regulations.

Ordinary shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled in due course.

Any buyback of ordinary shares pursuant to the Program will be carried out under the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

