QUANTUM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Quantum Stockholders to Contact the Firm Before November 3rd

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Quantum (QMCO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum securities between November 15, 2024, and August 18, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 3, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.



