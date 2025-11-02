Caribou Biosciences to Host Webcast to Report New Data Updates from Two Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy Programs in Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will hold a webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET on Monday, November 3, 2025, to report new data from the ANTLER phase 1 clinical trial evaluating vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel; formerly CB-010), an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) and report the first clinical data from the CaMMouflage Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with r/r multiple myeloma. The Company will also report its anticipated pivotal phase 3 trial design for vispa-cel and next steps for the continued clinical development of CB-011.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via Caribou’s website on the Events page. The archived webcast will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

About vispacabtagene regedleucel

Vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel; formerly known as CB-010) is an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). To Caribou’s knowledge, vispa-cel is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic with a PD-1 knockout, a genome-editing strategy designed to enhance CAR-T cell activity by limiting premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. The FDA granted vispa-cel Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations for B-NHL. Additional information on the ANTLER trial (NCT04637763) can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About CB-011

CB-011 is an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial. To Caribou’s knowledge, CB-011 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic that is engineered to enable activity through an immune cloaking strategy with a B2M knockout and insertion of a B2M–HLA-E fusion protein to blunt immune-mediated rejection. CB-011 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. Additional information on the CaMMouflage trial (NCT05722418) can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The Company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel) and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow the Company @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contact:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

media@cariboubio.com