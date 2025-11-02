Tomingley Drilling Discovers New Mineralisation at McLeans

Underground core drilling at Tomingley is focused on defining extensions to resources as well as improving confidence of Inferred Resources at McLeans and the Western Monzodiorite domain at Roswell. Both McLeans and the Western Monzodiorite are immediately adjacent to existing underground infrastructure.

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) (‘Alkane’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the latest results for underground expansion and pre-mine grade control drilling around the existing resources at the Company’s Tomingley Gold Operations (‘Tomingley’) in Central New South Wales.

Alkane Managing Director Nic Earner said: “Most of Tomingley’s deposits are open at depth and along strike. This drilling further demonstrates not only the significant resource expansion potential across the mine site but the potential to discover other deposits.

“Our underground and surface drill programs throughout Tomingley continue. We look forward to continuing to add further resources and mine life.”



Tomingley

Alkane Resources Ltd 100%

Tomingley is an open pit and underground mining development with a 1Mtpa processing facility in operation since 2014. The development is located near the village of Tomingley, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales. Tomingley Gold Operations Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkane.

Development at Tomingley has been based on the Wyoming One, Wyoming Three, Caloma, Caloma Two and Roswell gold deposits. To date, mining occurred underground at Wyoming One, Caloma, Caloma Two and Roswell deposits. Roswell stope ore production came on stream in April 2024 (See ASX Announcement dated 22 April 2024 and titled ‘Production Ore Extraction Commences at Roswell’) via an approximately 3 km decline from the Wyoming One open cut.

The Tomingley deposits are located within a tightly folded Ordovician volcano-sedimentary sequence that has been altered to a sericite-carbonate-albite-quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite assemblage that is typical of orogenic lode-style gold deposits. Mineralised fluids are interpreted to have been focused by differential strain in and around andesitic volcanics due to the rheological competency contrast between the volcanics and the bounding volcaniclastic sediments. The brittle nature of the volcanics often leads to the development of shear-hosted sheeted quartz vein and breccia deposits within and adjacent to the andesitic bodies. Separately, thin carbonaceous mudstone strata appear to have been a focus for shearing and a chemical trap for gold.

Since underground mining commenced in 2018, extensive underground drilling has been employed to define ore reserves for extraction and maintain exploration to define additional resources. The most recent Reserves and Resources were summarised in the ASX Announcement dated 15 October 2025 and titled ‘NSW Resources and Reserves Statements FY25’.

The exploration focus at Tomingley is to define additional underground resources that lie outside the existing Resources and Reserves for the operation.





McLeans

The Inferred Resource at McLeans was estimated at 0.87 million tonnes grading 2.51g/t gold for 70,000oz (See ASX Announcement dated 2 May 2022 and titled ‘Roswell Mineral Resource up 37%’). The deposit is primarily hosted by one ‘brittle’ andesite with similar texture and geochemistry as the andesite that is host to most of the mineralisation at the Roswell deposit. The host andesite begins approximately 130m below the surface, is approximately 250m in strike length and remains open at depth. The andesite averages a thickness of 60m but thins to 25m along its upper and northern margins forming a ‘keel’. The mineralisation was interpreted to form three subvertical en échelon sheeted lodes. With high-grade ore shoots focused along the ‘keel’ that remains open at depth along the northern edge of the andesite.

In September, an underground drilling program comprising of 9 holes for a total of 3,247 metres was completed to improve the confidence at the McLeans Inferred Resource by infilling the drilling pattern to 40m x 60m. This drilling has discovered a second ‘western’ andesite with significant gold mineralisation that is located 150 metres west of the current McLeans resource estimation. Significant intercepts hosted by the Western Andesite include:

MCLUG013D

incl

26 metres grading 4.36g/t Au from 112 metres;

3.3 metres grading 22.8g/t Au from 112.7 metres.

MCLUG012D 10.7 metres grading 2.09g/t Au from 105 metres. MCLUG011D

incl

8 metres grading 2.33g/t Au from 113 metres;

0.8 metres grading 14.4g/t Au from 118 metres.

MCLUG007D

and

5.2 metres grading 1.62g/t Au from 99.9 metres;

6.1 metres grading 2.65g/t Au from 113 metres.

MCLUG006D

incl

7.8 metres grading 3.46g/t Au from 120 metres;

1.0 metres grading 10.1g/t Au from 126 metres.



The nominal drilling pattern was reduced from 80m x 80m that the Inferred Resource was based on to 40m x 60m to help improve the confidence in the estimation at McLeans. Significant intercepts into the Eastern Andesite and the Inferred Resource include:

MCLUG012D

and

10 metres grading 1.31g/t Au from 284 metres;

3.7 metres grading 1.66g/t Au from 314.1 metres.

MCLUG010D

0.5 metres grading 38.9g/t Au from 332.5 metres. MCLUG009D 8 metres grading 1.85g/t Au from 301 metres. MCLUG007D

incl

and

incl

8 metres grading 2.67g/t Au from 293.2 metres;

3.1 metres grading 4.52g/t Au from 298.1 metres;

8 metres grading 4.38g/t Au from 320 metres;

2 metres grading 12.6g/t Au from 320 metres.

MCLUG005D 10 metres grading 1.54g/t Au from 276 metres.

Further drilling is planned to test both the Eastern and Western Andesite hosts at McLeans and to include the discovered Western Andesite into the McLeans Resource Estimation.





Roswell

A significant portion of the Roswell underground Inferred Resources (408 kt grading 1.9 g/t Au – see ASX Announcement dated 15 October 2025 and titled ‘NSW Resources and Reserves Statement FY25’) is hosted in the Western Monzodiorite domain. An intensive underground diamond core drilling program targeting the Western Monzodiorite resource and its open extensions is in progress at Roswell. The drilling will improve the confidence of the Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) and provide a basis for conversion to Ore Reserves.

Results have been received from 89 holes totalling 18,064 metres that are focused within the mid-portion of the monzodiorite domain infilling existing drilling to a nominal 15m x 20m grid spacing for the purpose of converting to an Indicated Resource. The drilling confirmed multiple wide, high-grade gold intercepts within the 30 m thick monzodiorite. The results received are a large part of the current drill program within the Western Monzodiorite and include best intercepts of:

ROSGT001D

incl

and

9.3 metres grading 3.88 g/t Au from 157.9 metres;

1.1 metres grading 10.5 g/t Au from 157.9 metres;

1.8 metres grading 2.05 g/t Au from 177.2 metres.

ROSUG050D 25.6 metres grading 1.94 g/t Au from 276.1 metres. ROSUG426D 24.2 metres grading 2.65 g/t Au from 115.3 metres. ROSUG430D 12.1 metres grading 5.44 g/t Au from 115.3 metres. ROSUG440D

incl

6.5 metres grading 8.03 g/t Au from 166.5 metres;

0.9 metres grading 37.3 g/t Au from 171.6 metres.

ROSUG442D

incl

3.9 metres grading 12.2 g/t Au from 160.1 metres;

1.2 metres grading 25.4 g/t Au from 162 metres.

ROSUG458D

and

and

and

16 metres grading 1.67 g/t Au from 276.4 metres;

5 metres grading 1.59 g/t Au from 304 metres;

5 metres grading 3.19 g/t Au from 316 metres;

5.1 metres grading 2.82 g/t Au from 328 metres.

ROSUG564D

and

14 metres grading 2.19 g/t Au from 119 metres;

2.8 metres grading 3.94 g/t Au from 140.2 metres.

ROSUG572D

incl

12.4 metres grading 3.00 g/t Au from 109 metres;

0.7 metres grading 30.6 g/t Au from 115.6 metres.

ROSUG584D

and

incl

3.2 metres grading 2.04 g/t Au from 128 metres;

7.9 metres grading 14.6 g/t Au from 154 metres;

1.1 metres grading 84.4 g/t Au from 154 metres.

ROSUG595D

and

and

3.2 metres grading 1.99 g/t Au from 158.8 metres;

2 metres grading 2.02 g/t Au from 165 metres;

9.5 metres grading 4.73 g/t Au from 170 metres.



Final results will be published when received and compiled.

Surface exploration drilling on the at Tomingley mine site will commence in November 2025. The diamond core drilling is planned to test the underground potential at Wyoming Three, extensions to mineralisation north of Caloma and to test a deep structural target (thrust splay identified by 2D seismic) beneath Roswell. Underground exploration drilling continues at Roswell.













Tomingley Mineral Resources

TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATION MINERAL RESOURCES (as at 30 June 2025) MEASURED INDICATED INFERRED TOTAL Total Gold



DEPOSIT Tonnage Grade Tonnage Grade Tonnage Grade Tonnage Grade (kt) (g/t Au) (kt) (g/t Au) (kt) (g/t Au) (kt) (g/t Au) (koz) Open Pittable Resources (cut off 0.40g/t Au) San Antonio 0 0.0 5,930 1.8 1,389 1.3 7,319 1.7 406 Sub Total 0 0.0 5,930 1.8 1,389 1.3 7,319 1.7 406 Underground Resources (cut off 1.3g/t Au) Wyoming One 1033 2.7 636 2.2 104 2.1 1,772 2.5 140 Wyoming Three 46 2.2 24 2.0 20 1.9 90 2.1 6 Caloma One 598 2.2 795 2.1 17 1.5 1,410 2.2 98 Caloma Two 368 2.3 1499 2.3 362 2.0 2,229 2.3 162 Roswell 2,649 2.9 2487 2.6 408 1.9 5544 2.6 476 McLeans 870 2.5 870 2.5 70 Sub Total 4,694 2.7 5,441 2.4 1,781 2.2 11,915 2.5 952 TOTAL 4,694 2.7 11,371 2.1 3,170 1.8 19,234 2.2 1,358

Apparent arithmetic inconsistencies are due to rounding

These Mineral Resources are wholly inclusive of Ore Reserves.

Tomingley Ore Reserves

TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATION ORE RESERVES(as at 30 June 2025) PROVED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Gold DEPOSIT Tonnage Grade Tonnage Grade Tonnage Grade (Kt) (g/t Au) (Kt) (g/t Au) (Kt) (g/t Au) (Koz) Open Pittable Reserves (cut off 0.40g/t Au) San Antonio 0 0.0 4,100 1.6 4,100 1.6 214 Stockpiles 314 1.1 0 0 314 1.1 11 Sub Total 314 1.1 4,100 1.6 4,414 1.6 225 Underground Reserves (cut off 1.3g/t Au and 1.6g/t Au for Roswell) Wyoming One 26.4 1.8 1 1.2 27 1.8 2 Caloma One 134.7 1.7 337.4 1.5 472 1.6 24 Caloma Two 38.4 1.5 936.2 1.7 975 1.7 53 Roswell 2,365 2.3 2,109 2.1 4,474 2.2 316 Sub Total 2,564 2.3 3,383 1.9 5,948 2.1 396 TOTAL 2,878 2.1 7,483 1.7 10,362 1.9 621

Apparent arithmetic inconsistencies are due to rounding

The above tables were published in ASX Announcement dated 15 October 2025 and titled ‘NSW Resources and Reserves Statement FY25’.

Table 1 – TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATIONS SIGNIFICANT RESULTS AT MCLEANS - October 2025 (>1.3g/t) Hole ID Easting (MGA) Northing (MGA) RL (m) Dip Azimuth (Grid) Total Depth Interval From (m) Interval To (m) Intercept (m) Au(g/t) Ore Zone MCLUG005D 614060 6391501 -57 3 82 360 276 286 10 1.54 East Andesite incl 283 286 3 3.12 MCLUG006D 614060 6391501 -57 1 74 363 120 127.8 7.8 3.46 West Andesite incl 126 127 1 10.1 and 299 300 1 1.51 and 310 312 2 6.11 East Andesite incl 311.3 312 0.7 12.1 and 332 332.8 0.8 1.46 MCLUG007D 614060 6391501 -58 -5 72 357 99.9 105.1 5.2 1.62 and 113 119.1 6.1 2.65 West Andesite incl 113 115.7 2.7 5.46 and 293.2 301.2 8 2.67 incl 298.1 301.2 3.1 4.52 and 307.8 309 1.2 1.92 East Andesite and 320 328 8 4.38 incl 320 322 2 12.6 MCLUG008D 614060 6391501 -58 -7 78 369.4 100 101 1 1.33 and 103 104.3 1.3 1.43 West Andesite and 113 116.3 3.3 3.56 and 284 286.7 2.7 1.90 East Andesite incl 286 286.7 0.7 5.39 MCLUG009D 614060 6391501 -58 -9 70 348.4 153.5 154.1 0.6 2.49 West Andesite and 301 309 8 1.85 East Andesite MCLUG010D 614060 6391501 -58 -12 82 357.4 106.5 107.3 0.8 1.77 West Andesite and 332.5 333 0.5 38.9 East Andesite MCLUG011D 614060 6391501 -58 -16 76 350.8 113 121 8 2.33 West Andesite incl 118 118.8 0.8 14.4 MCLUG012D 614060 6391501 -58 -24 81 351.6 105 115.7 10.7 2.09 West Andesite incl 107.7 112.7 5 3.35 and 284 294 10 1.31 incl 284 285 1 7.01 and 314.1 317.8 3.7 1.66 East Andesite incl 316.8 317.8 1 3.95 and 320.9 321.3 0.4 1.33 MCLUG013D 614060 6391501 -59 -41 81 389.7 112 138 26 4.36 incl 112.7 116 3.3 22.8 West Andesite also 127.2 128.8 1.6 8.59 and 373 373.6 0.6 1.91 East Andesite

True widths are approximately 80% of intercept width. Reported intercepts (>1.3g/t Au) are calculated using a broad lower cut of 1.0g/t Au although grades lower than this may be present internally (internal dilution).

Table 2 - TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATIONS SIGNIFICANT RESULTS ROSWELL - October 2025 (>1.3g/t) Hole ID Easting (MGA) Northing (MGA) RL (m) Dip Azimuth (Grid) Total Depth Interval From (m) Interval To (m) Intercept (m) Au(g/t) Ore Zone ROSGT001D 613928 6390716 -68 -49 255 246.5 157.9 167.2 9.3 3.88 incl 157.9 162 4.1 6.72 incl 157.9 159 1.1 10.5 Western MZD also 165.6 166.4 0.8 7.7 and 177.2 179 1.8 2.05 and 197 197.8 0.8 1.52 and 202.6 203.6 1 1.78 ROSUG016D 614070 6390825 -132 -5 274 302.9 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG019D 614070 6390826 -132 -5 287 267 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG026D 614070 6390825 -132 -5 261 308.9 207.6 209.1 1.5 1.32 and 225 227 2 2.25 and 229.3 232.6 3.3 3.6 ROSUG036D 614070 6390825 -133 -21 261 305.8 219.2 224 4.8 1.94 incl 219.2 220.2 1 6.47 and 227.5 228 0.5 5.18 and 256 262 6 1.6 ROSUG037D 614070 6390825 -133 -21 274 290.7 215.4 217.8 2.4 2.27 and 224 224.8 0.8 3.23 and 228.4 230 1.6 3.46 and 254.8 255.1 0.3 6.58 ROSUG038D 614070 6390826 -133 -22 284 287.9 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG050D 614071 6390825 -133 -36 260 356.9 267.3 268.6 1.3 1.54 and 276.1 301.7 25.6 1.94 incl 278 281 3 5.12 ROSUG051D 614070 6390825 -133 -38 273 356.2 264 265 1 6 and 300.7 301.9 1.2 47.3 ROSUG052D 614071 6390826 -133 -36 285 336 267.1 279 11.9 1.31 ROSUG163D 614053 6390740 -145 2 264 300.2 208.6 210 1.4 4.05 and 250.3 252.1 1.8 3.18 ROSUG164D 614053 6390739 -145 3 253 341.6 220.7 225.5 4.8 1.32 ROSUG171D 614053 6390739 -145 -15 261 332.7 215.1 216 0.9 1.68 and 224 235 11 2.35 incl 224 227.1 3.1 6.53 Western MZD and 243 245 2 1.68 and 251 255.2 4.2 2.17 ROSUG172D 614053 6390739 -145 -15 251 363.3 262.6 263.6 1 7.25 ROSUG409D 613969 6390780 -143 4 304 150 132.7 133.3 0.6 1.6 ROSUG411D 613969 6390780 -143 -8 302 156.1 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG412D 613969 6390780 -144 -19 303 168.1 131.4 132.8 1.4 4.2 and 139 140.9 1.9 2.04 ROSUG413D 613969 6390780 -143 -3 295 149.6 122.6 124 1.4 1.79 and 130 131 1 5.85 ROSUG414D 613969 6390780 -144 -14 295 168.1 124.9 127.8 2.9 1.81 ROSUG415D 613969 6390780 -144 -23 291 186 122.7 123.5 0.8 1.74 and 128 135.5 7.5 2.8 and 143.9 144.6 0.7 2.63 ROSUG417D 613969 6390780 -142 4 286 150 119 120 1 2.32 and 121.7 122.2 0.5 3.21 and 125 126 1 1.46 ROSUG418D 613969 6390780 -143 -7 286 152.7 115.4 116.6 1.2 1.52 and 125 130.4 5.4 2.83 ROSUG419D 613966 6390772 -144 -20 284 167.7 123 124 1 1.72 and 141 142.2 1.2 1.32 ROSUG420D 613966 6390772 -144 -27 285 185.8 123.4 124.3 0.9 10.3 and 128 130.8 2.8 2.03 ROSUG421D 613969 6390780 -142 11 279 146.5 106.9 109 2.1 11.3 incl 107.3 108 0.7 30.8 and 131 132 1 3.18 ROSUG422D 613968 6390779 -143 -3 277 155.7 116.8 118 1.2 1.78 and 124.6 131.4 6.8 2.27 ROSUG423D 613972 6390781 -170 -4 277 152.6 109.4 109.7 0.3 2.14 ROSUG424D 613966 6390772 -144 -23 277 173.7 136 137.4 1.4 1.8 and 156.7 157.8 1.1 6.61 ROSUG426D 613969 6390780 -142 4 268 151.9 115.3 139.5 24.2 2.65 ROSUG427D 613972 6390780 -169 3 266 153 122.9 125 2.1 1.67 ROSUG428D 613966 6390772 -144 -18 266 161.7 112.2 122.7 10.5 2 incl 117.9 119.8 1.9 7.31 ROSUG429D 613966 6390772 -144 -28 266 189 156.7 164 7.3 2.07 incl 156.7 159 2.3 4.84 ROSUG430D 613969 6390779 -142 10 262 161.4 118.9 131 12.1 5.44 incl 123 125 2 12.2 also 129 130 1 14.7 and 146 147 1 2.32 ROSUG431D 613968 6390779 -143 -2 261 164.7 113 114 1 2.06 and 121 122 1 1.57 and 125 126 1 1.47 and 131.3 136.9 5.6 1.43 incl 134.5 136 1.5 3.12 ROSUG432D 613966 6390771 -144 -13 261 158.7 118 128.7 10.7 1.5 incl 128.1 128.7 0.6 8.44 ROSUG433D 613966 6390771 -144 -22 258 182.7 115.9 117.1 1.2 2.67 ROSUG434D 613968 6390778 -143 3 254 182.5 121.6 122.8 1.2 3.06 and 134.5 135.5 1 2.11 and 146.2 148.2 2 13.3 incl 146.2 146.9 0.7 36 and 156.6 158.1 1.5 3.74 ROSUG435D 613972 6390780 -169 3 254 179.7 135.8 144 8.2 2.77 Western MZD incl 139.6 140.8 1.2 13.3 ROSUG436D 613966 6390771 -144 -16 251 179.8 122.7 127.9 5.2 3.06 ROSUG437D 613968 6390778 -142 7 249 191.5 129.2 131.7 2.5 1.4 ROSUG438D 613968 6390778 -143 -2 250 191.7 156.7 157.7 1 1.94 ROSUG439D 613966 6390771 -144 -12 249 179.5 131.5 144 12.5 2.05 incl 139 140 1 6.46 and 164.8 166 1.2 1.71 and 167.1 168.7 1.6 1.81 ROSUG440D 613966 6390771 -144 -20 247 197.6 129.3 130.8 1.5 2.06 and 143.1 143.9 0.8 1.92 and 153.6 154 0.4 3.83 and 157 158.9 1.9 1.46 and 166.5 173 6.5 8.03 incl 170.7 171.6 0.9 37.3 ROSUG441D 613968 6390778 -143 3 241 194.6 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG442D 613972 6390779 -170 3 242 209.6 160.1 164 3.9 12.2 incl 162 163.2 1.2 25.4 ROSUG443D 613966 6390770 -144 -14 240 196 147.9 150 2.1 3.1 and 164.2 172.4 8.2 1.32 incl 165 166 1 3.03 ROSUG444D 613968 6390778 -142 9 236 199.95 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG445D 613968 6390778 -143 -2 237 200.6 174.9 184.6 9.7 2.48 ROSUG446D 613966 6390770 -144 -10 237 191.1 161.3 167 5.7 2.17 incl 161.3 163 1.7 4.44 and 174 179 5 2.37 ROSUG447D 613966 6390770 -144 -18 236 212.7 162.3 169.7 7.4 1.54 incl 166.3 167.6 1.3 3.48 and 183 184.1 1.1 2.15 and 186 187 1 1.43 and 190.2 191.3 1.1 2.08 and 200 201.2 1.2 5.79 ROSUG458D 614085 6390770 -171 -26 261 366 276.4 292.4 16 1.67 incl 288.3 292.4 4.1 4.86 and 304 309 5 1.59 and 316 321 5 3.19 and 328 333.1 5.1 2.82 ROSUG461D 614085 6390770 -171 -26 251 370.6 335.3 336 0.7 1.42 ROSUG492D 614082 6390761 -13 28 285 226.9 204.8 207 2.2 1.47 and 220 223 3 5.45 incl 221.1 222 0.9 11.5 ROSUG496D 614082 6390761 -14 19 273 231 193 193.6 0.6 1.5 and 201.7 204.7 3 1.46 and 214.8 218 3.2 2.02 ROSUG499D 614084 6390748 -14 27 275 240 201 217 16 1.63 ROSUG560D 613969 6390780 -143 -2 304 165 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG561D 613972 6390782 -170 -3 302 140.8 126 131 5 1.6 incl 126 127.1 1.1 3.78 and 135 135.9 0.9 2.21 ROSUG562D 613972 6390781 -170 -15 301 158.7 134.5 137.3 2.8 1.31 and 144.6 147.9 3.3 2.07 ROSUG563D 613969 6390780 -143 -8 293 152.9 116 116.4 0.4 2.57 and 120.2 124 3.8 1.89 and 132.3 133.5 1.2 1.32 ROSUG564D 613972 6390781 -170 -10 292 152.5 119 133 14 2.19 Western MZD incl 130.7 133 2.3 5.73 and 140.2 143 2.8 3.94 ROSUG565D 613966 6390772 -144 -25 293 188.8 119.4 133.2 13.8 2.3 incl 119.4 121 1.6 9.5 and 141.6 143 1.4 4.45 ROSUG567D 613968 6390779 -143 -2 286 146.7 120 121 1 1.8 and 132 134 2 1.63 ROSUG568D 613972 6390781 -170 -4 285 149.8 113.1 120.6 7.5 1.99 ROSUG569D 613966 6390772 -144 -23 286 182.7 114 119 5 1.39 and 123.2 124 0.8 1.81 and 126 132 6 1.46 and 139.1 140.2 1.1 1.99 ROSUG572D 613969 6390780 -142 4 277 146 109 121.4 12.4 3 incl 115.6 116.3 0.7 30.6 and 131.3 132 0.7 3.22 and 134.8 137.8 3 1.69 ROSUG573D 613969 6390779 -143 -8 277 153 121.5 125.6 4.1 2.95 ROSUG574D 613966 6390772 -144 -19 276 161.8 111.3 112.4 1.1 1.94 ROSUG577D 613968 6390779 -143 -2 269 158.8 110.5 112 1.5 2.7 and 116.8 120 3.2 3.06 and 123.7 126.6 2.9 3.51 ROSUG578D 613972 6390780 -170 -3 269 155.8 115 120 5 4.16 incl 116.9 117.8 0.9 9.79 ROSUG579D 613966 6390771 -144 -24 265 177 109.7 111.1 1.4 1.91 and 115 116.1 1.1 2.03 and 118.5 120.2 1.7 2.92 and 162.1 163.1 1 3.4 ROSUG581D 613969 6390779 -142 4 260 163.6 119.7 120.7 1 2.26 and 123.3 124.6 1.3 3.26 and 129.9 130.8 0.9 1.42 and 133.3 135.7 2.4 1.3 and 146.7 147.5 0.8 1.43 ROSUG582D 613972 6390780 -169 3 260 168 120.3 121.1 0.8 1.39 and 128.5 136 7.5 2.04 ROSUG583D 613966 6390771 -144 -16 260 164.8 117.9 122 4.1 4.74 incl 119.2 119.7 0.5 13.3 ROSUG584D 613968 6390779 -142 8 257 181.2 120.6 122 1.4 1.56 and 128 131.2 3.2 2.04 and 143.7 145 1.3 2.36 and 154 161.9 7.9 14.6 incl 154 155.1 1.1 84.4 ROSUG585D 613968 6390778 -143 -1 256 179.7 117.1 118.3 1.2 2.12 and 123.8 124.1 0.3 10.5 and 135.2 139.1 3.9 2.48 and 144 144.5 0.5 4.95 ROSUG586D 613966 6390771 -144 -12 256 164.7 126.3 129.3 3 1.3 and 133 134.8 1.8 1.31 Western MZD and 142 143.6 1.6 1.33 ROSUG587D 613966 6390771 -144 -21 254 177 123.3 124.1 0.8 3.3 and 162.3 163.4 1.1 1.37 ROSUG588D 613968 6390778 -143 3 250 197.7 125 127 2 1.76 and 158.8 166 7.2 3.36 ROSUG589D 613972 6390780 -169 2 248 194.7 139 145.1 6.1 1.83 and 149.5 154.4 4.9 3.41 and 163.2 164.4 1.2 1.66 ROSUG590D 613966 6390771 -144 -16 252 182.7 127.9 128.2 0.3 1.82 and 167.5 169 1.5 1.9 ROSUG591D 613968 6390778 -143 -1 245 191.6 135.2 136.1 0.9 1.64 and 172 174.2 2.2 1.61 ROSUG592D 613966 6390770 -144 -10 242 191.7 158.7 175.1 16.4 1.87 incl 170 175.1 5.1 4.4 ROSUG593D 613966 6390771 -144 -18 242 197.8 142.2 143.8 1.6 7.3 and 160 163 3 2.68 and 183 184 1 1.55 ROSUG594D 613972 6390779 -170 2 237 200.5 173 183.6 10.6 2.11 ROSUG595D 613966 6390770 -144 -13 240 206.6 158.8 162 3.2 1.99 and 165 167 2 2.02 and 170 179.5 9.5 4.73 incl 173 176.2 3.2 8.83 also 178.3 179.5 1.2 13.3 ROSUG638D 613966 6390770 -143 3 230 192 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG639D 613966 6390770 -143 -1 232 194.6 168 169.5 1.5 1.64 ROSUG641D 613966 6390770 -143 -5 233 200.6 No significant intercept (<1.3g/t Au) ROSUG642D 613966 6390770 -144 -13 233 200.6 176.5 181.2 4.7 5.92 incl 178 179 1 10.6

True widths are approximately 80% of intercept width. Reported intercepts (>1.3g/t Au) are calculated using a broad lower cut of 1.0g/t Au although grades lower than this may be present internally (internal dilution).

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director.

ABOUT ALKANE ‐ alkres.com ‐ ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKEF

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane’s wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia’s reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.





Competent Person Statement

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Alkane is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Alkane's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates and reporting comply with the JORC Code.

Alkane is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of mineral reserves and mineral resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Alkane comply with NI 43-101.

Unless otherwise advised above, or in the relevant ASX announcements referenced, the information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is based on information compiled by Mr D I Chalmers, FAusIMM, FAIG (Alkane Technical Advisor) who has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr Chalmers consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to previously reported exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is extracted from the Company’s ASX announcements noted in the text of the announcement and available to view on the Company’s website. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially altered.

Technical Reports released to the TSX or for TSX Market

Alkane has prepared the following NI 43-101 compliant technical reports which support the information contained herein, each of which is available under Alkane’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: •

“Boda-Kaiser Copper-Gold Project, New South Wales, Australia” with an effective date of June 6, 2025; and

“Tomingley and Peak Hill Gold Projects, NSW, Australia” with an effective date of June 6, 2025.

Reference should be made to the full text of the foregoing technical reports for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the Mineral Resource Estimates and Ore Reserves contained therein and herein. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the technical reports continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively Forward-Looking Information). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of Alkane to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information.

Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price.

Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane’s views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

APPENDIX 1

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1 report – Roswell and McLeans October 2025

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques







Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Resource infill and extension drilling has been undertaken at the McLeans and Roswell Western MZD Inferred Resources as part of mine development underground drilling. This drilling was NQ2 core at Roswell and HQ2 at McLeans.



DD sample intervals were defined by site geologists during logging to honour geological boundaries with whole core sampled on intervals defined by the geologist. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Core was laid out in suitably labelled core trays. A core marker (core block) was placed at the end of each drilled run and labelled with the hole number, down hole depth, length of drill run. Core was aligned and measured by tape, comparing back to this down hole depth consistent with industry standards. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Diamond core sample intervals were defined by geologists during logging to honour geological boundaries and cut in half with a saw if HQ2 (at McLeans). NQ2 diamond core drilling conducted at Roswell was whole core sampled.



All samples sent to the laboratory were crushed and/or pulverised to produce a ~100g pulp for assay process.



All samples are fire assayed using a 50g charge. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond core holes at Roswell were drilled NQ2 and at McLeans were drilled HQ2. Drill sample recovery







Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. DD - core loss was identified by drillers and calculated by geologists when logging. Generally ≥99% was recovered. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. All NQ2 core was whole sampled to ensure representativity of sampling. Larger diameter HQ2 was half sampled. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade. Logging







Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. DD - all core was laid out in core trays and geologically logged for characteristics such as lithology, weathering, alteration (type, character and intensity), veining (type, character and intensity) and mineralisation (type, character and volume percentage). A brief geotechnical log was also undertaken collecting parameters such as core recovery, RQD, fracture count, and fracture type and orientation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. All logging was qualitative with visual estimates of the various characteristics. .



DD - Core was photographed and any unsampled core is retained for reference purposes. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All DD core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged by qualified geologists. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation



















If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. HQ2 core sawn with half core samples submitted for analysis. NQ2 core whole sampled and submitted for analysis. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. Not applicable – no ‘non core’ sub sampling techniques or sample preparation used. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Samples were delivered to ALS Minerals Laboratory, Orange NSW. Crushed with 70% <2mm (ALS code CRU-31), split by riffle splitter (ALS code SPL-21), and pulverised 1000grm to 85% <75um (ALS code PUL-32). Crushers and pulverisers are washed with QAQC tests undertaken (ALS codes CRU-QC, PUL-QC). Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Internal QAQC system in place to determine accuracy and precision of assays. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Entire core sampling was undertaken for NQ2. Non-biased core cutting for HQ2 using an orientation line marked on the core. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample sizes are industry standard and considered appropriate. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests







The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Gold was determined using a 50g charge fused at approximately 1100°C with alkaline fluxes, including lead oxide. The resultant prill was dissolved in aqua regia and gold determined by flame AAS For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Not applicable to this report or deposit as no geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments were used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Commercially prepared Certified Reference Materials (CRM) and blanks were inserted at 1 in 50 samples. CRM’s were not identifiable to the laboratory.



Laboratory QAQC sampling includes insertion of CRM samples, internal duplicates and screen tests. This data was reported for each sample submission. Verification of sampling and assaying











The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Drill data was compiled and collated and reviewed by senior staff. External consultants do not routinely verify data until resource estimation procedures are deemed necessary The use of twinned holes. Twinned holes have not been used for this drilling. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. All drilling data at Tomingley is stored in a “Datashed” Microsoft SQL database.



All primary assay data was received from the laboratory as electronic data files which were imported into sampling database with verification procedures in place. QAQC analysis was undertaken for each laboratory report.



Digital copies of Certificates of Analysis (COA) are stored in a central database with regular (daily) backup. Original survey data is stored on site.



Data was also verified on import into mining related software. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No assay data was adjusted. Location of data points







Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Drill holes were laid out by underground survey.



DD holes were surveyed during drilling to maintain drilling direction and then at 6m intervals on retrieval of rod string using a multi shot electronic camera. Specification of the grid system used. Drill holes laid out in MGA. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The area is very flat. A site based digital terrain model was developed from accurate (± 0.1m) survey control by licenced surveyors. Data spacing and distribution







Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Infill drilling at the Roswell Western MZD is completed on a pattern of 10m x 15m pattern when combined with exploration drill holes. Infill resource drilling at McLeans was completed on nominal 20m x 20m spacing when combined with previous exploration drill holes.



The drill hole spacing is similar to that used at the other Tomingley deposits and has been determined as sufficient. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. The mineralisation domains tested by this drilling is classified as Inferred based on its data distribution and hosted in the same monzodiorite or andesite domain. All the new drilling intersected the monzodiorite or andesite host and their spacing and distribution will be sufficient to further inform this Inferred resource mineralisation domain. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Samples are diamond core and intervals are based on geological logging, and are simple intervals as described earlier in the table. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure



Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Much care was given to attempt to intersect mineralisation at an optimal angle but location of drill drives is the major determination of intersection angle. Most holes are 80% of true thickness. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. It is not thought that drilling direction will bias assay data. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples were bagged in tied numbered calico bags, grouped into larger tied polyweave bags and transported to the laboratory in Orange by courier. Sample submission sheets were delivered with the samples and also emailed to the laboratory. All sample submissions were documented via ALS tracking system and all assays were reported via email.



Sample pulps were returned to site and were stored for an appropriate length of time (minimum 3 years).



The Company has in place protocols to ensure data security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. The Company does not routinely have external consultants verify exploration data until resource estimation procedures are deemed necessary.





Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status



Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The three Tomingley mining licences are held in the name of Tomingley Gold Operations Pty Ltd (TGO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkane Resources Ltd. The Roswell and McLeans deposits are within ML 1858. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. ML1684 and ML 1821 expire on 11 February 2034. ML 1858 expires on 19 July 2044. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. All reported drilling has been completed by TGO. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Geological nature of the Tomingley Deposits is well documented elsewhere.



Mineralisation is associated with quartz veining and alteration focused within sub-volcanic basaltic-andesite sills and adjacent volcaniclastic sediments. The deposits appear to have formed as the result of a rheological contrast between the porphyritic sub-volcanic sills and the surrounding volcaniclastic sediments, with the sills showing brittle fracture and the sediments ductile deformation and have many similarities to well documented orogenic - lode-style gold deposits.



Geological nature of the Tomingley Deposits is well documented elsewhere. Drill hole Information



A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

See body of announcement. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. All drill holes (detailing significant assay results of >1.3g/t Au) are reported. Exclusion of assay data from below this cut-off will not detract from the understanding of this report. All drill data has been previously reported. Data aggregation methods







In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Reported results have been – For uncut gold grades;

Intercepts were defined (bounded) by 1.0g/t gold outer limit and may contain some internal waste (<1.0g/t);

Only intervals grading ≥1.3 g/t gold are reported;

Grades were calculated by length weighted average. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. Exploration results are reported as length weighted average grades with internal high-grade intercepts reported separately. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No metal equivalents are reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known’).

Reported results include the drilled width and an estimate of true width.



At Roswell and McLeans the true width is approximately 80% of the drilled width. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Cross sections and plans showing drilling with 3D geological modelling are included in the body of this announcement.



Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Comprehensive reporting has been undertaken with all drill holes listed in the included table. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No other exploration data is considered meaningful for reporting. Further work



The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). See body of announcement. Further underground drilling will be undertaken to improve resource classification from Inferred to Indicated at Roswell and McLeans. Further drilling will delineate a resource for the recently discovered western andesite at McLeans. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. See figures included in the announcement.

