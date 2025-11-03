Incora Expands Asia Pacific Presence with Opening of New Malaysia Office

JOHOR, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of integrated supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the official opening of its new office in Johor, Malaysia, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the Asia Pacific region.

The new facility will serve as the home of Incora’s Asia Pacific Shared Service Center. From this hub, Incora will provide enhanced support to more than 250 customers and 300 vendors, centralizing business processes to deliver greater efficiency, compliance, and customer experience across the region.

“This opening represents more than just a new office; it’s a symbol of Incora’s growth, capability, and collaboration across Asia Pacific,” said David Coleal, CEO of Incora. “Malaysia’s strategic location, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce make it the ideal home for our expanding regional operations.”

Since its founding, Incora’s presence in Malaysia has grown over twelvefold; from a four-person team in 2019 to a projected 50 employees by the end of 2025. This expansion underscores the company’s strong and sustained momentum throughout the region.

“Our growth in Malaysia reflects rising customer confidence and increasing business volume across Asia Pacific,” said Kian Hwee Yeo, Vice President and General Manager, APAC Hardware, Incora. “As Incora continues to invest in people, technology, and infrastructure, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver the reliability and performance our partners depend on.”

The Shared Service Center in Malaysia embodies Incora’s values of teamwork, innovation, and operational excellence, reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable growth in the region.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to support customers across both aerospace and specialty chemicals,” said Christian Mota, General Manager, Chemicals APAC, Incora. “By integrating operations through the Malaysia hub, we’re creating a more agile, connected network that enables faster response times, better coordination, and consistent quality across markets. It’s an exciting step forward for our teams and our customers alike.”

Incora extends its gratitude to employees, partners, and customers who have contributed to this achievement.

About Incora:

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

