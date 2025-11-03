New AI Assessor tool speeds up the path to DISP readiness

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Data an Australian AI company, specialising in creating bespoke and large-scale solutions for secure deployment, today announced the launch of their all new DISP Assessor. Designed to assist business of all sizes understand the gaps in their security protocols, the tool is set to dramatically reduce the time, effort and dollars required to prepare for accreditation under the Defence Industry Security Programme known as DISP.

We understood the opportunity to assist organisations wanting to work with Defence but putting off the assessment process because they didn't fully understand the gaps between where they are and where they need to be.

“Many companies, both at home and abroad, are eager to work with the Australian Defence Force, but the initial DISP assessment has historically been a hurdle, consuming countless hours of manual gap‑analysis,” said Michael Gately, CEO of Trellis Data. “Using this one-of-a-kind AI-tool, businesses can now have a clear, risk‑based view of their DISP readiness, and have an actionable path forward. The opportunity we have created could save organisations hundreds of hours, tens of thousands of dollars and accelerate their path to accreditation.”

The all-new application is built on Trellis Data's proprietary AI architecture, specifically designed to comprehend large documents in their entirety, map them to a set of criteria, and then produce a detailed report that provides the necessary insight for business to be able to act confidently.

"This was a natural evolution of our technology as we already had a very powerful engine designed to complete tasks just like this. By working with industry and experts and CSO’s we've fine-tuned our models to produce a highly detailed and accurate assessment report, specifically for the DISP process, that businesses can trust."

As the AUSKUS program matures and opportunities across the sector expand the supply chain is expected to grow quickly. In May 2024 it was reported that the DISP program anticipates the number of firms seeking accreditation will double within the next three to five years.*1

"Whether an organisation is just exploring DISP, finalising its submission, or acting as a consultant advising other companies, the DISP Assessor delivers the same clear, risk‑based insights that accelerate every stage of the accreditation journey,” said Michael Gately, CEO of Trellis Data.

The launch aligns with Trellis Data’s broader strategy of providing end‑to‑end AI tools that enhance speed, trust and performance for high‑security customers. By delivering a secure, Australian‑hosted solution, Trellis Data reaffirms its commitment to supporting local industry and the Government with tools that respect data sovereignty while driving genuine efficiencies.

The DISP Assessor is available now to all Australian businesses thinking of engaging with the defence supply chain and require entry-level accreditation. Plans are in place for the tool to provide additional levels of accreditation, including level 2.

Find the DISP Assessor at www.trellisdata.com/DISP

About Trellis Data

Trellis Data is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence company specialising in delivering secure, disconnected AI applications for customers with high-security requirements. Our mission is to empower organisations to unlock the true potential of AI, while maintaining control over their sensitive data and ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance. We provide bespoke AI solutions for enterprise, with flexible deployment options, including secure cloud, disconnected on-premises, as well as hardware integration such as digital mobile radios.

For more information, contact:

Tim McLaren

Head of Communications

Trellis Data E: tim.mclaren@trellisdata.com.au

1 Jeremy Watkinson and David Kameniar, *DISP Changes, Best Practices and Lessons Learned* (De Stefano & Co, May 9, 2024).