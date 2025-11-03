TrustFinance Launches Initiative to Strengthen Transparency Across the Global Financial Industry





TrustFinance Logo

SINGAPORE, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the financial sector continues to evolve in an increasingly digital world, the need for transparent and trustworthy information has never been greater. To address this, TrustFinance today announced the expansion of its global platform designed to help consumers make confident financial decisions through verified user reviews and its proprietary reliability rating, the TrustScore.

Verified Information for Smarter Choices

TrustFinance enables users to search for financial companies worldwide and view their licenses, verified reviews, and TrustScores — all in one place. The platform now provides data on more than 187,000 financial companies and over 116,000 verified user reviews globally. With its built-in verification system and transparent scoring model, TrustFinance empowers users to make data-driven financial choices backed by credible information.

Raising Transparency Standards in the Financial Industry

Beyond serving consumers, TrustFinance also offers financial companies the ability to verify their profiles and update license information, helping them demonstrate integrity and build stronger relationships with clients and investors. By promoting verified data and authentic user feedback, the platform encourages higher transparency standards across the financial sector.

The Shift Toward Data-Driven Decision Making

Recent research shows that over 80% of consumers check online reviews before selecting a financial service, and more than half believe transparency directly influences their investment decisions. This growing reliance on trustworthy information highlights how platforms like TrustFinance are becoming essential tools for building long-term confidence in financial markets.

About TrustFinance

TrustFinance is a global platform that reviews and verifies financial companies. It consolidates licenses, company information, real user reviews, and TrustScores to help consumers and investors make informed, confident decisions based on transparent data.

