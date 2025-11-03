Ensurge and Corning announce collaboration to advance solid-state microbattery technology

Joint Development Agreement will establish a foundation for ultra-high energy density microbatteries

San Jose, California, United States - Ensurge (OSE: ENSU), a global leader in solid-state microbattery technology, and Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and materials science, today announced a set of agreements to jointly develop Ensurge’s ultra-high performance solid-state microbatteries.

The agreements establish a framework for the two companies to integrate Corning's Ribbon Ceramic materials and process technology with Ensurge's proven solid-state microbattery architecture. Together, the two companies aim to deliver an ultra-high energy density product line extension to commercialize batteries that power high-volume consumer, medical, industrial, and defense applications.



“Ensurge and Corning share a drive for excellence in innovation and manufacturing,” said Ron Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Ensurge to help advance microbattery technology.”

"Collaborating with an industry pioneer like Corning represents an important strategic milestone for Ensurge,” said Shauna McIntyre, CEO of Ensurge. "Together, we’re applying Corning's materials science leadership to Ensurge’s solid-state microbattery platform, creating a foundation for transformative advances that will power the next generation of smart devices.”

About Ensurge

Ensurge ( www.ensurge.com ) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the company has built a world-class team of specialists and pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production lines. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their AI-driven products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

