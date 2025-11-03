CVTE Robot Products Make Collective Debut at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) served as the launch platform for CVTE’s new robot product series, drawing notable interest from both domestic and international buyers. A key highlight was the first public showcase of the MAXHUB A3 Series Smart Flexible Manipulator.

The company confirmed that its commercial cleaning robot has already established partnerships with clients across the Asia-Pacific region—including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore—as well as in major European markets such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland. Initial deployment of these robotic solutions is now underway in multiple overseas locations.

During the exhibition, the cleaning robot garnered widespread attention from global visitors, reflecting increasing international demand for intelligent robotics in commercial environments.

