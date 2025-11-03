Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for third quarter of 2025

Infortar’s sales volume grew by one-third in the third quarter, reaching 468 million euros, EBITDA amounted to 105 million euros, and net profit to 72 million euros. Over the first nine months, the Group’s revenue increased to 1.4 billion euros, and total investments reached 96 million euros.

“We delivered a strong quarterly result, with all business segments contributing more significantly than a year ago. The considerable growth in sales volumes has had a positive impact on profitability, higher revenues have translated into increased profit. Tallink has successfully adapted to the regional economic challenges and market environment, increasing passenger numbers. Following a mild winter, Elenger expanded its market share in Finland and the Baltic region to a record 30% over the summer months. In the real estate and construction segment, we continue work on several large infrastructure projects, including the construction of the main line of Rail Baltica,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

“The Group companies Tallink and Elenger have jointly taken a significant step towards sustainability – Tallink’s newest shuttle vessel, MyStar, began using bio-LNG fuel in the third quarter, with the aim of transitioning both MyStar and Megastar fully to bio-LNG. Tallink is setting an example for other operators and helping to reduce the environmental footprint across the Baltic Sea,” Hanschmidt added.

“Major changes are also taking place in onshore gas consumption. In Estonia, the share of locally produced biomethane – derived from cattle manure and biowaste – has already grown to nearly 10% of the country’s total gas consumption, thereby strengthening our overall energy independence. In the transport sector, imported fossil gas has already been replaced by locally produced green gas, transforming what was once a fossil fuel into a renewable and domestic source of energy,” Hanschmidt noted.

Major Events
Maritime transport

In the third quarter of 2025 Tallink transported a total of 1 766 335 passengers and 60 306 cargo units. The third quarter was strong for the Tallink Group. supported by increased passenger numbers during the summer months and improved profitability. In the maritime transport segment. all vessels are now back in operation and the company has demonstrated strong adaptability and sustained financial stability in a challenging economic environment.

Energy
Elenger Grupp. the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region. sold a total of 3.8 TWh of energy. Sales in Estonia accounted for 11% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share increased to 30.5% in the third quarter. confirming Elenger’s strong position in the regional energy market.

The construction of Rimi's logistics centre and the new Pärnu bridge are going according to the schedule. In July. the bridge arch was installed. introducing new engineering solutions to Estonia.

Real estate and infrastructure
INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million. and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a 40.000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.  

Key financial figures


KEY FIGURES		Q3 2025Q3 20249 months 20259 months 2024
Sales revenue. m€467.693349.4681 419.562925.607
Gross profit. m€95.82940.669177.56593.758
EBITDA. m€104.92641.874189.977117.384
EBITDA margin (%)22.4%12.0%13.4%12.7%
Net profit. EBIT. m€64.83620.42291.22083.817
Total profit(-loss). m€72.239114.32257.828187.339
Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€59.068111.10556.519184.122
 30.09.202531.12.2024  
EPS (euros)*2.89.1  
Total equity m€1 203.9561 166.221  
Total liabilities m€1 035.4231 223.287  
Net debt m€899.2811 055.708  
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)**4.24  

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA. annualized. For comparability actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp for the relevant period has been used.

Revenue

During the first nine months of 2025. Infortar's consolidated revenue increased by €493. 955 million reaching €1 419.6 million compared to €925.607 million in the same period in 2024. A positive impact came from the addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the nine months of the 2025 financial year the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR 102.5 million (9 months 2024: EUR 149.5 million).

Energy Segment: Nine-month EBITDA for 2025 was €76.5 million down from €79.5 million in 2024.

Real Estate Segment: EBITDA for real estate in the first nine months of 2025 reached €11 million. up from €11 million in the same period of 2024. In the real estate segment. the assessment of profitability takes into account the EBITDA of separate real estate companies.

Net Profit

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 was €57.828 million compared to €187.339 million for the same period in 2024. The previous year results included a one-time profit from the Tallink acquisition.

Financing

Loan and lease obligations totalled €1 035.4 million for the first nine months of 2025 down from €1 166.2 million in 2024 mainly due to the consolidation of Tallink liabilities. The net debt EBITDA is 4.2.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2531.12.24
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents136 142167 579
Derivative financial assets8 6758 333
Settled derivative receivables11 203676
Other prepayments and receivables108 491155 351
Prepayments for taxes4 0053 831
Trade and other receivables40 76438 517
Prepayments for inventories5652 498
Inventories164 238215 914
Biological assets499941
Total current assets474 582593 640
   
Non-current assets30.09.2531.12.24
Investments to associates20 44916 603
Long-term derivative instruments5793 214
Other long term obligations32 64235 163
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 211 9071 315 167
Investment property68 51067 931
Property, plant and equipment653 410594 291
Intangible assets37 74838 874
Right-of-use assets34 83347 598
Biological assets7 8912 753
Total non-current assets2 067 9692 121 594
TOTAL ASSETS2 542 5512 715 234
   
(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2531.12.24
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities284 430497 162
Rental liabilities8 8399 020
Payables to suppliers97 39387 941
Tax obligations42 58349 354
Buyers' advances40 51631 126
Settled derivatives2128 728
Other current liabilities58 55663 431
Short term derivatives7 67227 704
Total current liabilities540 201774 466
   
Non-current liabilities30.09.2531.12.24
Long-term provisions6 2709 946
Deferred taxes3 2272 816
Other long-term liabilities44 94643 209
Long-term derivatives1 7971 471
Loan-liabilities709 824676 670
Rental liabilities32 33040 435
Total non-current liabilities798 394774 547
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 338 5951 549 013
   
(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2531.12.24
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-51-72
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve7 4226 223
Hedging reserve-578-21 674
Unrealised currency translation differences-345
Employment benefit reserve-44-185
Retained earnings908 175890 167
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent949 734909 317
Minority interests254 222256 904
Total equity1 203 9561 166 221
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 542 5512 715 234

INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of EUR)Q3
2025		Q3
2024		9 M
2025		9 M
2024
Revenue467 693349 4681 419 562925 607
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-371 837-308 803-1 241 781-831 796
Write-down of receivables-284-217-53
Gross profit95 82840 669177 56493 758
Marketing expenses-11 123-7 789-34 218-8 627
General administrative expenses-18 804-13 423-62 325-27 679
Profit (loss) from derivatives-1 145528 03724 574
Profit (loss) from biological assets4 511444 61517
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property0-3 0470-2 891
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property-5 6070-5 6070
Other operating revenue2 2374 3686 4735 449
Other operating expenses-1 061-452-3 320-784
Operating profit64 83620 42291 21983 817
     
(in thousands of EUR)Q3
2025		Q3
2024		9 M
2025		9 M
2024
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method6193 2431 94022 128
Financial income and expenses:    
Other financial investments17 59569 78216 98472 520
Interest expense-10 323-11 340-34 800-24 466
Interest income6091 2152 3464 219
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates3881602156
Other financial income and expenses-705-393-1 977-395
Total financial income and expenses7 56459 424-17 44552 034
Profit before tax73 01983 08975 714157 979
Corporate income tax-78031 233-17 88629 360
Profit for the financial year72 239114 32257 828187 339
including:    
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company59 068111 10556 519184 122
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest13 1713 2171 3093 217
     
Other comprehensive income  9 months
2025		9 months
2024
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:    
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments  21 2370
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries  -48-33 516
Total of other comprehensive income  21 189-33 516
Total income  79 017153 823
including:    
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company  77 7080
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest  1 309150 659
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)  2,759,11
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)  2,688,78

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Cash flows from operating activities  
(in thousands of EUR)9 months
2024		9 months
2024
Profit for the financial year57 828187 339
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets98 75833 567
Equity profits/losses-1 940-156 017
Change in the value of derivatives-17 41326 156
Other financial income/expenses-21 797-66
Calculated interest expenses34 80024 466
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-706-301
Income from grants recognised as revenue-1 079-319
Corporate income tax expense17 886-29 360
Income tax paid-17 475-1 482
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities35 66179 126
Change in inventories57 722-22 986
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities-7 99535 968
Change in biological assets232112
Total cash flows from operating activities255 719176 203
   
Cash flows from investing activities9 months
2024		9 months
2024
Purchase of investments in associates-1 3320
Proceeds from disposal of investments in associates  
Purchases of subsidiaries-39 927-67 810
Given loans2 7082 057
Interest gain2 1344 019
Purchases Investment property-2 116-10 566
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-52 605-17 042
Proceeds from sale of property78 110707
Total cash flows used in investing activities-13 028-67 773
   
Cash flows used in financing activities9 months
2024		9 months
2024
Gain from goverment grants2 6380
Changes in overdraft-43 513-30 457
Proceeds from borrowings99 173106 303
Repayments of borrowings-245 306-114 706
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-11 703-8 674
Interest paid-34 088-24 968
Dividends paid-38 511-30 332
Gain from share emission223 152
Total cash flows used in financing activities-274 128-99 682
 00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-31 4378 748
Cash at the beginning of the year167 57987 115
Cash at the end of the period136 14295 863
Net (decrease)/increase in cash-31 4378 748

 

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

