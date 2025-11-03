Scatec ASA: Fixed income investor meetings

Oslo, 3 November 2025: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SB1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Tuesday, 4 November 2025. A NOK 1,250 million (expected) senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4.25-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds of the green bond issue shall be applied towards repayment of outstanding corporate debt and general corporate purposes as set out in the Green Financing Framework.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, SVP IR

andreas.austrell@scatec.com

+47 974 38 686

About Scatec ASA:



Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act