Eder Therapeutics and XCubeBio Partner to Establish Joint NewCo for Global Development and Future Market Entry Activities

SAGUENAY, Quebec and ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eder Therapeutics, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on rare genetic disorders and XCubeBio AG, a biotechnology platform company focused on accelerating successful international market entry for innovative therapeutics, today announced their intention to form a jointly owned entity to coordinate clinical development and regional engagement across Europe and select international markets.

Under the partnership, the companies will establish a jointly owned NewCo in Switzerland, leveraging XCubeBio’s global network to support Eder’s translational development and long-term market readiness. The partnership is structured in two phases: a Development Phase, focused on advancing Eder’s preclinical programs and achieving key regulatory and clinical milestones; followed by a Market Entry Phase—fully funded by XCubeBio—to accelerate strategic engagement with stakeholders, payers, and regulators in priority markets.

"We are excited to partner with Eder Therapeutics to help lay the foundation for its future international expansion," said Pierre-Henri Belin, Co-Founder and CEO of XCubeBio. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to build sustainable biotech ventures and expand access to innovative therapies through our platform."

"Eder Therapeutics was founded to advance Canadian innovation with global impact," added Jared Rhines, Founder and CEO of Eder Therapeutics. " This partnership with XCubeBio marks a strategic step toward expanding our reach and establishing a durable Eder Therapeutics footprint beyond North America – one that enables meaningful scientific exchange, operational efficiencies in development, and positions us for localized commercialization in the future.”

The parties aim to close binding agreements by the end of 2025, subject to due diligence and further negotiations.

About XCubeBio

XCubeBio is a biotechnology platform company dedicated to fostering innovation in life sciences. With a focus on building and scaling biotech ventures, XCubeBio provides operational, financial, and strategic support to accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies. For more information visit www.xcube.bio

About Eder Therapeutics

Eder Therapeutics, based in Saguenay, Quebec, Canada, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. Their pipeline targets unmet needs in metabolic and cardiovascular disorders, with a commitment to advancing patient care through scientific excellence. For more information visit www.edertx.ca