Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 3 November 2025 at 9.15 EET

Aspo to start repurchasing own shares for its share-based incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided to start repurchasing the company’s own shares on the basis of the authorization given by the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased in one or more instalments is 130,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.42 percent of the total number of shares. A maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be used for the repurchases. The shares will be repurchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase, using the unrestricted equity of the company.

The share repurchases will commence on 4 November 2025 at the earliest and end on 30 April 2026 at the latest. The repurchased shares are to be used for pay-outs under the share-based incentive plans of Aspo Plc.

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Aspo Plc has appointed a third-party broker to execute the share repurchases. The broker will make trading decisions independently, without influence from Aspo Plc.

The total number of shares in Aspo Plc is 31,419,779. At the moment, Aspo Plc holds 2,268 own shares.

The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 treasury shares. The authorization, given by the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2025, is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the General Meeting.

Aspo Plc

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





