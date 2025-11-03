VIVOLTA expands regenerative implant manufacturing capability with dedicated facility

New High Tech Campus Eindhoven site to enable electrospun medical implant production at scale

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – 31 October, 2025 – VIVOLTA, the specialist in electrospun medical implant manufacturing, has signed a long-term agreement for a dedicated production facility at High Tech Campus Eindhoven. The new site marks a major milestone in VIVOLTA’s growth, driven by increasing customer demand for industrial-scale manufacturing of regenerative medical implants.

Denis Leissing, CEO of VIVOLTA, said:

“This expansion reflects the next phase of our journey. We're scaling our capabilities in step with our customers’ demands, ensuring they can rely on VIVOLTA for full development and large-scale manufacturing under one roof. High Tech Campus Eindhoven offers the infrastructure and ecosystem we need to make that possible.”

The new facility will host 400 square meters (4,300 square feet) of ISO Class 7-qualified cleanrooms and MediSpin™ production lines - VIVOLTA’s proprietary platform for high-throughput medical-grade electrospinning. The expansion adds much needed commercial manufacturing capacity to VIVOLTA’s existing ISO 13485-certified facility and reinforces VIVOLTA’s role as a fully integrated CDMO partner for next-generation implants across cardiovascular, wound care, orthopaedics, and soft tissue repair.

Positioned within Europe’s leading innovation Campus, the expansion strengthens VIVOLTA’s position in the deep-tech ecosystem, enabling greater collaboration, talent access, and operational capacity as the company continues to scale.

About VIVOLTA

VIVOLTA is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and end-to-end solutions provider of electrospun medical devices. Through its proprietary MediSpin™ platform, VIVOLTA enables global medtech innovators to bring advanced regenerative implants to market and greatly improve patient care.

www.VIVOLTA.com

About High Tech Campus Eindhoven

High Tech Campus Eindhoven is an ecosystem of 300 high tech companies and is home to more than 12,500 innovators, researchers and engineers who are creating the technologies and businesses of tomorrow.

www.hightechcampus.com