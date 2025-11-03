Avance Clinical Showcases Early Phase Expertise and the Australian Advantage for EU Biotechs at BIO-Europe Vienna

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO with more than 30 years of early phase expertise, is highlighting its Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs and the well-established Australian Advantage to European biotechs ahead of BIO-Europe in Vienna, November 3-5, 2025.

European biotechs under increasing investor and regulatory pressure are turning to Avance Clinical’s proven Australian pathway to achieve first-in-human (FIH) and early proof-of-concept studies with:

Startup timelines in as little as 5-6 weeks from final protocol to study approval through Australia’s streamlined regulatory frameworks (CTN/CTA) and Avance Clinical’s deep early phase expertise

Globally accepted trial data, recognized by EMA, FDA, and other regulators

Up to 43.5% cash rebate through Australia’s R&D tax incentive program

Seamless progression to global trials through Avance Clinical’s GlobalReady program and worldwide partner network of 2,000+ sites





“EU biotechs are often surprised to learn just how efficient Australia is for early phase research,” said Mark Harvill, CEO of Avance Clinical. “Our new Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs underscores our commitment to scientific rigor, innovation, and helping sponsors reach critical milestones faster — without compromising quality.”

Avance Clinical has guided more than 710 emerging biotechs across 250+ therapeutic indications, supported by in-house scientific and regulatory affairs expertise, and best-in-class clinical operations. Its dedicated Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs was designed specifically to meet the needs of international biotech sponsors navigating complex first-in-human and early development studies.

“With growing competition in biotech, speed and quality in early development are critical,” said Ben Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Avance Clinical. “By combining the Australian Advantage, which offers up to 43.5% Australian Government R&D tax rebate, with our deep early phase expertise, EU sponsors can de-risk their programs and maintain capital efficiency while advancing quickly to global markets.”

Meet Avance Clinical at BIO-Europe Vienna

European biotechs attending BIO-Europe 2025 are invited to meet with Liahna Toy, Vice President, Commercial Business Development, and Dewald Jacobs, Director of Business Development, at Booth #C185 at the Vienna Congress & Convention Center (Messe Wien), November 3-5, 2025.

This is a unique opportunity for EU sponsors to discuss how Avance Clinical’s early phase expertise and the Australian Advantage can accelerate development pipelines.

Book a Meeting Now

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards.

With over 30 years of experience and cross-therapeutic expertise in more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical to late-phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical, and operational teams.

Find out more:

CONTACT:

Gabe Martinez

Director Content, Media, & PR

308-237-5567

Pr@scorrmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bdfcdd6-822b-4af9-aa9a-832fc449ca24