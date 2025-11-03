|Company announcement no. 49 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 44
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,810,516
|247.6903
|3,668,421,569
|27 October 2025
|47,000
|274.4635
|12,899,785
|28 October 2025
|46,485
|276.8238
|12,868,154
|29 October 2025
|45,673
|279.6099
|12,770,623
|30 October 2025
|40,000
|279.8237
|11,192,948
|31 October 2025
|40,000
|286.9201
|11,476,804
|Total accumulated over week 44
|219,158
|279.2885
|61,208,314
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|15,029,674
|248.1511
|3,729,629,882
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.800% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
