Sun Care Products Market Research Report 2025: An $18.91 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Clean & Natural Formulations, and AI Integration & Smart Beauty

The global sun care products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2024 to 2030

The global sun care products market report consists of exclusive data on 31 vendors. The market is a highly competitive and fragmented landscape with a mix of small players, niche players, and established global players. The larger players lead this market by vast R&D capabilities, strong distribution networks, and an extensive brand portfolio. The company is following current market trends like the "clean beauty" movement and competing in the market with strong brand messaging, niche focus, and social media influence.





The larger payers are heavily investing in developing new products to attract wider consumers and stay competitive in the market. They are investing heavily in formulation technology, packaging, and ingredient science to compete on the global market. The companies are actively acquiring innovative brands and smaller companies to expand their portfolio, enter specific market segments, and gain access to new technologies. They are more focused on building a lifestyle connection and brand identity.

SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America leads the global sun care products market with the largest share of over 35%. The market is driven by several factors, including an active outdoor lifestyle, higher awareness of skin cancer, growing demand for multifunctional products, increasing focus on anti-aging, preference for mineral and clean beauty solutions, and the rising adoption of daily SPF routines.



Demand is further supported by strong tourism, sports, and outdoor recreational activities across the region. In particular, there is significant consumer interest in sun care products that also provide anti-aging benefits. Parents in North America are increasingly seeking easy-to-use, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic formats for children. Meanwhile, the demand for after-sun care products is rising in both the U.S. and Canada, driven by growing awareness of the need for skin recovery following sun exposure.



The emphasis on ingredient transparency and environmental responsibility is fueling rapid growth in mineral-based sun care products. Additionally, hybrid formats such as tinted moisturizers and SPF foundations are witnessing higher adoption. These factors collectively drive the demand for sun care products in North America during the forecast period.



The Middle East and Africa show significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa an emerging market for sun care products, supported by rising awareness of skin protection and the region's hot climate, which necessitates consistent sun protection. Increasing recognition of the importance of sun care for maintaining skin health is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The expanding travel and tourism sector, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is generating significant demand for sun care products from both local consumers and international tourists. Rapidly growing disposable incomes, especially in GCC nations, are further driving demand for luxury and premium sun care products, while consumers are increasingly seeking lightweight, non-greasy formulations suited to hot climates.



Social media influence is also shaping beauty trends and boosting product adoption across the region. However, awareness of sun exposure risks in several sub-Saharan countries remains limited, presenting untapped growth opportunities for manufacturers to expand their market reach.

SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET TRENDS

AI Integration & Smart Beauty



AI integration & smart beauty a significant factors fueling the growth of the suncare market. The companies that are integrating smart features are significantly gaining a competitive edge in the sun care market. AI tools give a powerful way to educate consumers scientifically and visually about sun safety. It is creating significant opportunities for the new business models, such as in-app premium features, subscription services, etc. It leads to driving the demand for the sun care market.



Rising Demand for Clean & Natural Formulations



Rising demand for clean & natural formulations is a significant trend in the global sun care market. There is a significant shift in the sun care market from chemical-based sunscreens towards hybrid and mineral-based formulations. In various regions, regulatory bodies are responding with ingredient bans and stricter guidelines. With a surge in the new product launch, the companies are marketing it with clean label, mineral-only, non-toxic, reef-safe, organic, natural, etc. labels. It is fueling growth for the sun care market during the forecast period.



SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET DRIVERS

Heightened Skin Health Awareness



Heightened skin health awareness is fueling the growth of sun care products. Consumer awareness about the impact of UV radiation on their skin is increasingly growing across the world. The consumers are increasingly looking for natural ways to avoid skin-related issues. Due to the continuously increasing awareness, consumers are seeking scientifically backed, multi-functional, and aesthetically pleasing sun protection that can support beauty goals and long-term skin health. It leads to driving the demand for sun care products in the global market during the forecast period.



Increased Popularity of Influencer Marketing



The increased popularity of influencer marketing is a significant driver in the global sun care market. The young consumers often trust more on the influencers. Influencer share their personal experience, which creates a relatable narrative. It helps to build trust due to a perceived sense of relatability and authenticity. The nano and micro-influencers can target niche markets. Many brands are increasingly focusing on marketing their products through influencers to show their products beyond just a studio shot and aspirational scenarios.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Seasonal Demand Fluctuations



Seasonal demand fluctuations are a major challenge in the global sun care market. The brands need to forecast demand for the products for the summer season accurately, without creating excess inventory that goes unsold for months. The mismanagement may lead to cost overruns, or they may miss the sales opportunities because of stockouts during the increased demand. It may strain the supply chain due to the sudden increased need for production within a short span. The brands need to manage long-term financial planning.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Product: The sun protection segment holds the largest market share of over 77%.

Form: The creams and lotions segment dominates and holds the largest market share.

SPF Range: The above SPF 50 segment shows the highest growth of 5.02% during the forecast period.

Gender: The women segment accounted for the largest global sun care products market share.

Distribution Channel: The online segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period.

Geography: North America leads the global market with the largest share of over 35%.

Growth Factor: The global sun care products market is set to grow due to heightened skin health awareness and increased popularity of influencer marketing.

SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET NEWS

In 2023, Beiersdorf AG company's brand, NIVEA, has tailored a unique cosmetic sun protection product, specially made for a girl named Charlotte with a rare light disease called EPP.

In 2025, Clarins introduced UV Plus SPF50. It's a multi-functional UV protection cream.

In 2023, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.'s brand Neutrogena tied up with WWE superstar John Cena for a campaign for its new Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen. It will help to raise awareness in the US market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global sun care products market?

What is the growth rate of the global sun care products market?

What are the key drivers of the global sun care products market?

Which region dominates the global sun care products market?

Who are the major players in the global sun care products market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors

Amway Corp

BIODERMA

The Clorox Company

Coty Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

Estee Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

Natura &Co

Procter & Gamble

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Bali Body

Bondi Sands

Coco & Eve

COOLA LLC

doTERRA

EltaMD, Inc.

Farmasi

INNOVE Beauty & Wellness

Isle Paradise

Lotus Herbals

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Supergood

Revlon, Inc.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

VLCC Limited

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Product

Sun-protection

After-sun

Self-tanning

Form

Creams & Lotions

Sprays

Gels

Others

SPF Range

SPF 30 to 50

Above SPF 50

Below SPF 30

Gender

Women

Men

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

