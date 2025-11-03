HbA1c Testing Market Research Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Key Players - Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ARKRAY, Trinity Biotech, EKF Diagnostics

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HbA1c Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HbA1c testing market size was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 3.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.

The report provides the most current industry data on the actual market situation, reflecting historical data from 2022 to 2024 and offering precise forecasts up to 2033. Key aspects of market value, share, and analysis are thoroughly examined. The report also offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, setting, end user, geographies, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the global HbA1c testing market.

The 2025 market report presents a thorough evaluation of the global HbA1c testing market dynamics. This in-depth assessment highlights significant opportunities, a future roadmap, and the competitive landscape within the industry. Understanding these factors is crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the market successfully.

The analysis features competitive insights regarding the major players in the global HbA1c testing market. It delves into the profiles of these companies, assessing their product landscapes and recent developments in HbA1c testing. Furthermore, the report discusses the pricing landscape, regulatory policies, and reimbursement patterns by country and region, imparting critical knowledge for potential investors and healthcare providers alike.

HbA1c Testing Market Growth Drivers

The global HbA1c testing market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, driven by various factors. Firstly, the rising incidence of diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, is prompting healthcare providers to adopt regular monitoring of hemoglobin A1c levels. Additionally, advancements in testing technologies, such as point-of-care testing and automated laboratory analyzers, are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of HbA1c tests.

Moreover, supportive regulations and healthcare initiatives aimed at diabetes management significantly bolster market growth. Government bodies and health organizations are promoting awareness regarding the importance of regular HbA1c testing for effective diabetes management. This growing awareness prompts patients to seek regular testing, driving demand within the market.

Key Features of the Report

The global HbA1c testing market provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2022 - 2024), and forecast (2025 - 2033)

Annualized revenues and country level analysis for each market segment.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Research and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers

4.3 Funding and Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global HbA1c Testing Market - Industry Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.1.1 Strengths

5.1.2 Weaknesses

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.4 Threats

5.2 Porter's Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

5.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.3 Global HbA1c Testing Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

5.4 Global HbA1c Testing Market Share & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

5.5 By Setting

5.6 By End Users

5.7 By Technology

5.8 By Region

5.9 By Country

5.10 By Company

6. By Setting - Global HbA1c Testing Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

6.1 HbA1c POC

6.2 HbA1c Lab

7. By End Use - Global HbA1c Testing Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Physician Office/Outpatient Center

7.3 Home Care

7.4 Others

8. By Region - HbA1c Testing Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

9. By Country - Global HbA1c Testing Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Market Size

9.1.2 Growth Drivers

9.1.3 Pricing

9.1.4 Regulatory Policy & Reimbursements

9.2 Canada

9.3 Germany

9.4 United Kingdom

9.5 France

9.6 Italy

9.7 Spain

9.8 Netherlands

9.9 Russia

9.10 Brazil

9.11 Mexico

9.12 China

9.13 Japan

9.14 India

9.15 South Korea

9.16 Indonesia

9.17 Australia

9.18 Turkey

9.19 Saudi Arabia

9.20 South Africa

9.21 Rest of the Countries (ROC)

10. Global HbA1c Testing Market - Key Players Profile

10.1 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Funding & M&A

10.1.4 HbA1c Testing Global Revenue (2022 - 2033)

10.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.3 Siemens Healthineers

10.4 Abbott Laboratories

10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.6 ARKRAY Inc.

10.7 Trinity Biotech

10.8 EKF Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikrhkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment