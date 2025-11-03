XSwap and Chainlink Partner to Enable Instant Cross-Chain Token Creation for Millions of Builders Worldwide





NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XSwap, in collaboration with Chainlink and Base, unveiled the Token Creation Platform (TCP) today at SmartCon 2025 - a breakthrough that enables anyone to launch fully interoperable, cross-chain tokens in just a couple seconds.

Powered by Chainlink CCIP and Base’s scalable Layer-2 network, XSwap Token Creation Platform (TCP) transforms token creation into a seamless, secure experience, available to users at scale on any chain. It represents a defining step toward a unified token economy - one where every creator, protocol and community can build across chains without boundaries.

Build Once - Launch Everywhere

The debut of XSwap’s Token Creation Platform (TCP) marks a turning point for Web3 builders.It combines Chainlink’s proven infrastructure with Base’s high-performance Layer-2 to deliver instant token issuance on Base with CCIP-powered interoperability for seamless expansion to additional chains. Now, creators can create tokens across multiple chains in seconds using a no-code platform built for speed, accessibility and true interoperability.

Until now, token launches have been fragmented and limited to isolated ecosystems.



XSwap changes that by enabling tokens to be minted natively on Base and seamlessly connected to other networks through Chainlink’s CCIP, establishing a foundation for multi-chain liquidity and growth.

Bringing the Next Generation of Token Creation to a Secure, Interoperable Foundation

Over the past year, token creation platforms have collectively generated billions of dollars in market value and daily trading volumes reaching the billion-dollar scale, underscoring a clear shift: onchain token creation has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the onchain economy.

Yet, this growth has been limited by fragmentation across isolated ecosystems.

XSwap’s Token Creation Platform (TCP) brings this momentum into a secure, scalable, and interoperable framework powered by Chainlink CCIP. By merging ease of use with trusted infrastructure, XSwap positions itself at the forefront of a new era of builder-driven onchain creation.

“Our goal was to make token creation feel simple and intuitive,” said CJ, CEO of XSwap. “With TCP, builders can launch and connect their tokens in minutes without needing to think about the technical details. We’re giving them tools that just work, so they can focus on building projects that matter.”

Each token created through TCP is deployed by default on Base, providing a scalable, cost-efficient environment that can be later expanded seamlessly to other blockchains through Chainlink CCIP.

Powered by Chainlink’s battle-tested CCIP infrastructure, XSwap enables secure token transfers across ecosystems while removing technical barriers for new creators. Its intuitive interface allows anyone to configure and deploy a cross-chain token without writing a single line of code - reducing entry friction for both independent developers and organizations looking to launch onchain assets.

“By leveraging Chainlink CCIP, XSwap is giving builders secure and reliable access to cross-chain functionality from day one,” said Sam Friedman, Principal Solutions Architect at Chainlink Labs. “This collaboration proves how Chainlink’s interoperability standard simplifies complex cross-chain workflows to unlock new use cases that bring more users and projects onchain.”

Supporting Real Builders

XSwap includes a creator recognition program designed to celebrate meaningful builder progress. Each project launched through the Token Creation Platform (TCP) allocates a 0.6% creator participation share from its trading activity. Projects reaching the “graduated” milestone defined in the program documentation may also qualify for a $1,000 builder grant recognizing community traction and onchain engagement.

This model directly connects platform success to builder outcomes, ensuring that the value generated through real activity and engagement flows back to the people creating it.

The platform also integrates XSWAP as its native liquidity token, linking all deployed assets and helping to establish active markets from day one. By embedding XSWAP at the core of TCP, liquidity becomes a built-in feature of the creation process, not a post-launch challenge.

Unveiled live at SmartCon 2025, The Token Creation Platform unites XSwap’s focus on usability, Chainlink’s proven security and interoperability, and Base’s high-performance network to deliver a new foundation for onchain innovation. Together, XSwap and Chainlink provide builders with secure infrastructure to create and connect assets across chains with the mission to bring the next billion people onchain.

Builders can start creating and deploying their tokens today at xswap.link and become part of the next chapter of onchain innovation.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is programmatically converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

About XSwap

XSwap an AI-Powered Cross-Chain DEX & Token Creation Platform Powered by Chainlink.



XSwap is a cross-chain ecosystem building on top of Chainlink infrastructure allowing users to swap, bridge, stake, and even create their own tokens, all enabled by Chainlink CCIP technology. With over 350K+ users and $205M+ transaction volume, XSwap processes a substantial part of all cross-chain volume on chainlink CCIP and redefining how the world builds and trades in DeFi.

Media Contact:

SJ XSwap CMO

contact@xswap.link

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a3e6521-b21b-4350-86c3-b08f8b0b9a82