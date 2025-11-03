Mammography Devices Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Key Players - Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, and Philips Healthcare

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mammography devices market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Mammography Devices Market Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the mammography devices market. Firstly, advancements in technology have led to the development of state-of-the-art digital and 3D mammography systems, providing clearer images and more accurate diagnoses. These innovations attract healthcare providers looking to enhance their diagnostic capabilities.

Secondly, growing awareness and education regarding breast cancer screening among women have resulted in higher demand for mammography services. Campaigns advocating for regular screenings have influenced public perception and acceptance of these procedures, further propelling market growth.

Government support and regulations also play a significant role in the expansion of the mammography devices market. Various healthcare policies promote routine breast cancer screening, and governmental organizations have funded research and infrastructure improvements. Such initiatives not only increase accessibility but also enhance the overall quality of mammography services provided to patients.

Mammography Devices Market Synopsis

This new 2025 market report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mammography devices market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the global mammography devices market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2020 - 2024 and an illustrative forecast to 2033 covering key market aspects like market value, share, analysis, and trends for the global mammography devices market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, market share, revenue for global mammography devices market segments, and a vivid forecast to 2033.

It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the pricing landscape, policies and regulation, and reimbursement pattern by countries and region. The report also offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, product type, end-user, geographies, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the global mammography devices market.

An in-depth analysis of the main competitors in the industry has been conducted to offer insights into their business profiles, services, primary strategies, contracts, alliances, agreements, new service introductions, mergers and acquisitions, and recent events related to the mammography devices market. This report covers the competitive analysis of new startups in the mammography devices market ecosystem. Additionally, the research also addresses industry-specific trends like technology assessment, ecosystem and market analysis, as well as the patent and regulatory environment, among others

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the global mammography devices market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Features of the Report

The global mammography devices market provides granular level information about the market size,

market share, historic market (2020 - 2024), and forecast (2025 - 2033)

Annualized revenues and country level analysis for each market segment.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Research and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Mammography Device - Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers

4.3 Funding and Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Mammography Device Market - Industry Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Porter's Analysis

6. Global Mammography Device Market & Forecast (2020 - 2033)

7. Global Mammography Device Market Share & Forecast (2020 - 2033)

7.1 By Product Types

7.2 By End User

7.3 By Region

7.4 By Country

7.5 By Company

8. By Product Type - Global Mammography Device Market & Forecast (2020 - 2033)

8.1 Analog Mammography

8.2 Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

8.3 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT)

9. By End Use - Global Mammography Device Market & Forecast (2020 - 2033)

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Clinic

9.3 Others

10. By Region - Mammography Device Market & Forecast (2020 - 2033)

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

11. By Country - Global Mammography Device Market& Forecast (2020 - 2033)

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Market Size

11.1.2 Growth Drivers

11.1.3 Pricing

11.1.4 Regulatory Policy & Reimbursements

11.2 Canada

11.3 Germany

11.4 United Kingdom

11.5 France

11.6 Italy

11.7 Spain

11.8 Switzerland

11.9 Russia

11.10 Brazil

11.11 Mexico

11.12 China

11.13 Japan

11.14 India

11.15 South Korea

11.16 Australia

11.17 Turkey

11.18 Saudi Arabia

11.19 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

11.20 South Africa

11.21 Rest of the Countries (ROC)

11.21.1 Market Size

11.21.2 Growth Drivers

12. Global Mammography Device Market- Key Players Profile

12.1 Hologic Inc

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Funding & M&A

12.1.4 Global Mammography Device Market Revenue (2020 - 2033)

12.2 Siemens Healthineers

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.5 Philips Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37i1ww

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment