AI in Biotechnology Market Research Report 2025-2033: Synergy of AI and Biotechnology is Poised to Unlock New Discoveries and Efficiency Gains, Solidifying Its Importance in the Healthcare Landscape

The global AI in biotechnology market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

This new 2025 market report presents an in-depth assessment of the global AI in biotechnology market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the global AI in biotechnology market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2022 - 2024 and an illustrative forecast to 2033 covering key market aspects like market value, share, analysis, and trends for the global AI in biotechnology market.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the biotechnology sector is transforming how companies approach research and development. By leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms, biotechnology firms can enhance their capabilities, optimize processes, and ultimately improve outcomes. Such technology is not merely a trend but a significant evolution in the industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, market share, revenue for global AI in biotechnology market segments, and a vivid forecast to 2033. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the pricing landscape, policies and regulation, and reimbursement pattern by countries and region. The report also offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, product offering, end-user, function, deployment, geographies, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the global AI in biotechnology market.

An in-depth analysis of the main competitors in the industry has been conducted to offer insights into their business profiles, services, primary strategies, contracts, alliances, agreements, new service introductions, mergers and acquisitions, and recent events related to the AI in biotechnology market. This report covers the competitive analysis of new startups in the AI in biotechnology market ecosystem. Additionally, the research also addresses industry-specific trends like technology assessment, ecosystem and market analysis, as well as the patent and regulatory environment, among others

AI in Biotechnology Market Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of AI in the biotechnology market. First, the increasing volume of biological data necessitates advanced analytical tools. Traditional methods are often insufficient to process and interpret large datasets, highlighting the essential role of AI. Furthermore, AI-driven technologies enable faster drug discovery and personalized medicine, streamlining the path from laboratory to market.

Looking ahead, the synergy of AI and biotechnology is poised to unlock new discoveries and efficiency gains, solidifying its importance in the healthcare landscape.

Key Features of the Report

The global AI in biotechnology market provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2020 - 2024), and forecast (2025 - 2033)

Annualized revenues and country level analysis for each market segment.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market

Key Players in the Global AI in Biotechnology Market

Absci Corporation

Antiverse

AstraZeneca

Cradle Bio

DeepMind (Alphabet)

Exscientia

GenBio AI

Generate Biomedicines

Insilico Medicine

Merck

Novartis

Owkin

Pfizer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global





