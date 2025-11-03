United States AI in Medical Imaging Growth Analysis Report 2025: A $6.76 Billion Market by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 32.8% Driven by Deep Learning Advances, Rising Data Volumes, and Disease Burdens

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States AI in Medical Imaging Market Growth Analysis, Dynamics, Key Players, Innovations, Outlook and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States AI in medical imaging market size was valued at USD 524 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 6.76 billion by 2033, growing at a whopping CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the medical imaging sector is transforming the landscape of healthcare in the United States. With advancements in technology, AI applications are enhancing the accuracy of diagnostics and streamlining workflows, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.

Several key factors are contributing to the robust growth of the AI medical imaging market in the United States. Firstly, the increasing volume of medical imaging data requires advanced analytical tools to manage and interpret these vast datasets. AI algorithms, particularly natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning, are effectively employed to process imaging data, leading to improved diagnostic precision.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population necessitate more efficient diagnostic methods. The use of AI tools in medical imaging provides rapid analysis, allowing for timely treatment decisions. The emphasis on early detection and prevention of diseases is another driving factor behind the adoption of AI technologies in this field.

Furthermore, regulatory bodies in the United States are increasingly supportive of AI integration in healthcare, which fuels industry investment and innovation. Initiatives aimed at fostering AI development in medical imaging ensure that new technologies are both safe and effective. Collaboration between tech companies and healthcare institutions is also enhancing research and development efforts, paving the way for future breakthroughs. As technology continues to evolve, the potential for AI in revolutionizing medical imaging remains vast and exciting.

United States AI in Medical Imaging Market Synopsis

This new 2025 market report presents an in-depth assessment of the U.S. AI in medical imaging market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the U.S. AI in medical imaging market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2022 - 2024 and an illustrative forecast to 2033 covering key market aspects like market value, share, analysis, and trends for the U.S. AI in medical imaging market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, market share, revenue for U.S. AI in medical imaging market segments, and a vivid forecast to 2033.

It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the pricing landscape, policies and regulation, and reimbursement pattern of the U.S. AI in medical imaging market. The report also offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, application, end-user, modalities, technology, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the U.S. AI in medical imaging market.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the U.S. AI in medical imaging market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Features of the Report

The U.S. AI in medical imaging provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2022 - 2024), and forecast (2025 - 2033)

Annualized revenues analysis for each market segment with forecast until 2033.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market

Key Players in the United States A.I Imaging Market

Aidoc

Viz.ai

iCAD

HeartFlow

Subtle Medical

Riverain Technologies

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems USA

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas

Nuance (Microsoft) - Precision Imaging Network

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $524 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6765 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Definition

2. Research and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States AI in Medical Imaging Market - Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers

4.3 Funding and Mergers & Acquisitions

5. United States AI in Medical Imaging Market - Industry Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Porter's Analysis

6. United States AI in Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

7. United States AI in Medical Imaging Market Share & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

7.1 By Applications

7.2 By Technology

7.3 By Modalities

7.4 By End User

8. By Applications - United States AI in Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

8.1 Neurology

8.2 Orthopedics

8.3 Respiratory & Pulmonary

8.4 Breast Screening

8.5 Cardiology

8.6 Others

9. By Technology - United States AI in Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

9.1 Deep Learning

9.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

9.3 Others

10. By Modalities - United States AI in Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

10.1 Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

10.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

10.3 X-rays

10.4 Ultrasound

10.5 Nuclear Imaging

11. By End Use - United States AI in Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2022 - 2033)

11.1 Hospitals

11.2 On-premise Diagnostic Imaging Centers

11.3 Others

12. United States AI in Medical Imaging Market - Key Players Profile

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Key Products

12.3 Recent Developments

12.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Market Strategy

