Resolute Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”) (NYSE: RHLD), an operating management company responsible for providing management services to CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CompoSecure, Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (NYSE: CMPO), today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ending September 30, 2025. Resolute Holdings reported third quarter earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.03) and Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings per share of $0.13.

In conjunction with CompoSecure’s planned business combination with Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”), Resolute Holdings will enter into a separate management agreement with Husky, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of CompoSecure1, on substantially the same terms as the existing Management Agreement with CompoSecure Holdings.

As a result of the spin-off from CompoSecure and execution of the Management Agreement with CompoSecure Holdings, Resolute Holdings is required to consolidate the financial results of CompoSecure Holdings in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This presentation of financial results does not represent the underlying economics or the positive attributes of Resolute Holdings’ standalone business model, which consist of recurring, long-duration management fees and a relatively fixed expense base. The results of the Resolute Holdings standalone business and associated Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings calculation are included below to provide a clear picture of the economic performance of the business directly attributable to shareholders of RHLD. This release includes such results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as certain Non-GAAP measures, including Fee-Related Earnings. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Resolute Holdings Segment Financial Information (GAAP); Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands except per share figures)

  Three months  Nine months
  ended  ended
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2025
Management fees $3,698   8,246 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  3,960   11,690 
Income from operations  (262)  (3,444)
Total other income (expense)  94   166 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (168)  (3,278)
Income tax (expense)  (63)  (930)
Net income (loss)  (231)  (4,208)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders  (231)  (4,208)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $(0.03)  (0.49)
       
Adjustments to reconcile Fee-Related Earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:      
Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1)  1,324   3,782 
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)     2,046 
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)     290 
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)     (724)
Fee-Related Earnings  1,093   1,186 
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $0.13   0.14 

(1)  Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2)  Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3)  One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure.
(4)  Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.

____________
1 CompoSecure, Inc. expected to be renamed prior to closing with CompoSecure and Husky expected to be separate reporting subsidiaries.

Exhibit – Structural Relationship & Non-GAAP Financial Summary

Non-GAAP financials best reflect underlying entity structure and unique earnings streams

About Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings (NYSE: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at CompoSecure Holdings and other managed businesses in the future. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which will create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit www.resoluteholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although Resolute Holdings believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Resolute Holdings cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning Resolute Holdings’ expectations regarding personnel, the completion of CompoSecure’s pending acquisition of Husky and the anticipated benefits thereof, potential future investments and opportunities, future platform acquisitions, limited profitability for the year ending December 31, 2025, revenues from management fees, the deployment of the Resolute Operating System, market opportunities, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, and other matters, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect Resolute Holdings’ future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in Resolute Holdings’ forward-looking statements: the timing and amount of the management fees payable to Resolute Holdings, including unexpected fluctuations therein, unexpected changes in costs, risks associated with the implementation of the Resolute Operating System, unexpected market and macroeconomic developments, demand for Resolute Holdings’ services, the ability of Resolute Holdings to grow and manage growth profitably, compete within its industry and attract and retain its key employees; risks associated with the completion of CompoSecure’s pending acquisition of Husky and the transactions related thereto, on the timeline anticipated or at all, including the anticipated benefits to CompoSecure and to Resolute Holdings of such transactions; the possibility that Resolute Holdings may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, volatile interest rates, variable tariff policies or intensified disruptions in the global financial markets; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Resolute Holdings or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Resolute Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Resolute Holdings believes Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are useful to investors in evaluating Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Resolute Holdings believes that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the performance of the business and underlying economics attributable to Resolute Holdings common stockholders. Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are significant components in understanding and assessing Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Resolute Holdings
(212) 256-8405
info@resoluteholdings.com


 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
 
  September 30, December 31,
  2025 2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $98,247  $71,589 
Short-term investments  49,727    
Accounts receivable  64,172   47,449 
Inventories, net  43,746   44,833 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,270   2,696 
Deferred tax asset  24   24 
Total current assets  259,186   166,591 
       
Property and equipment, net  20,059   23,448 
Right of use assets, net  9,213   5,404 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap  613   2,749 
Deposits and other assets  4,102   3,600 
Total assets $293,173  $201,792 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $12,727  $5,691 
Accrued expenses  40,593   31,091 
Current portion of long-term debt  15,000   11,250 
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases  2,208   2,113 
Total current liabilities  70,528   50,145 
       
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs  173,431   184,389 
Lease liabilities, operating leases  7,633   3,888 
Total liabilities  251,592   238,422 
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)      
       
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 8,525,998 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.      
Additional paid-in capital  17,373   1,544 
Accumulated deficit  (6,542)  (2,334)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  10,831   (790)
Non-controlling interest  30,750   (35,840)
Total equity (deficit)  41,581   (36,630)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $293,173  $201,792 


 
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025  2024 2025 2024
Net sales $120,865  $107,135  $344,346  $319,712 
Cost of sales  49,538   51,727   149,672   153,019 
Gross profit  71,327   55,408   194,674   166,693 
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative expenses  29,872   22,560   86,965   68,011 
Income from operations  41,455   32,848   107,709   98,682 
             
Other income (expense):            
Change in fair value of derivative liability - convertible notes redemption make-whole provision     544      425 
Interest income  1,555   1,146   4,136   3,350 
Interest expense  (3,374)  (6,303)  (10,134)  (19,275)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  (167)  (249)  (463)  (908)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (148)     (148)
Total other expense, net  (1,986)  (5,010)  (6,461)  (16,556)
Income (loss) before income taxes  39,469   27,838   101,248   82,126 
Income tax (expense)  (63)     (930)   
Net income (loss) $39,406  $27,838  $100,318  $82,126 
             
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  39,637   27,838   104,526   82,126 
             
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $(231) $  $(4,208) $ 
             
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted $(0.03) $  $(0.49) $ 
             
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted (in thousands)  8,526   8,526   8,526   8,526 
             


 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands)
 
  Nine months ended September 30,
  2025 2024
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $100,318  $82,126 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization  6,902   6,932 
Equity-based compensation expense  19,545   14,598 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  463   958 
Non-cash operating lease expense  1,875   1,753 
Non-cash interest  (708)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt     148 
Change in fair value of derivative liability – convertible notes redemption make-whole provisions     (425)
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable  (16,723)  (3,311)
Inventories  1,087   (2,550)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (574)  1,435 
Accounts payable  7,036   2,848 
Accrued expenses  9,502   5,355 
Lease liabilities  (1,844)  (1,828)
Net cash provided by operating activities  126,879   108,039 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,951)  (4,782)
Capitalized software costs  (1,235)  (729)
Purchases of short-term investments  (52,019)   
Maturities of short-term investments  3,000    
Net cash used in investing activities  (53,205)  (5,511)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of CompoSecure Holdings term loan  (7,500)  (10,333)
Distributions to CompoSecure Holdings members  (18,933)  (75,250)
Contribution by CompoSecure Holdings  11,869    
Contribution to Resolute Holdings  (11,869)   
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of CompoSecure equity awards  (20,583)  (8,432)
Deferred finance costs related to debt modifications     (1,889)
Net cash used in financing activities  (47,016)  (95,904)
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  26,658   6,624 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  71,589   38,191 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $98,247  $44,815 
       
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest expense $9,883  $16,987 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:      
Consolidation of CompoSecure Holdings net assets (liabilities), excluding cash, from execution of CompoSecure Management Agreement $(98,508) $ 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap $(2,136) $(2,483)


 
Segment Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three months ended  Nine months ended
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2025
  ($ in thousands except per share figures)  ($ in thousands except per share figures)
  Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/    Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/   
  Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated
Management fees $3,698  $  $(3,698) $  $8,246  $  $(8,246) $ 
Product sales     120,865      120,865      344,346      344,346 
Net sales  3,698   120,865   (3,698)  120,865   8,246   344,346   (8,246)  344,346 
Cost of sales     49,538      49,538      149,672      149,672 
Gross profit  3,698   71,327   (3,698)  71,327   8,246   194,674   (8,246)  194,674 
Total selling, general and administrative expenses  3,960   29,610   (3,698)  29,872   11,690   85,331   (10,056)  86,965 
Income from operations  (262)  41,717      41,455   (3,444)  109,343   1,810   107,709 
Total other income (expense)  94   (2,080)     (1,986)  166   (6,627)     (6,461)
Income (loss) before income taxes  (168)  39,637      39,469   (3,278)  102,716   1,810   101,248 
Income tax (expense)  (63)        (63)  (930)        (930)
Net income (loss)  (231)  39,637      39,406   (4,208)  102,716   1,810   100,318 
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     39,637      39,637      102,716   1,810   104,526 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders  (231)        (231)  (4,208)        (4,208)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $(0.03)       $(0.03) $(0.49)       $(0.49)
Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1)  1,324         1,324   3,782         3,782 
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)              2,046         2,046 
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)              290         290 
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)              (724)        (724)
Fee-Related Earnings  1,093         1,093   1,186         1,186 
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $0.13        $0.13  $0.14        $0.14 
                         
Diluted weighted average shares used to compute:                        
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (in thousands)  8,526         8,526   8,526         8,526 
Fee-Related Earnings per share (in thousands)  8,556         8,556   8,536         8,536 
                             

(1)  Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2)  Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3)  One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure.
(4)  Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.

Additional Information
Segment Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

                         
  September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
  ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands)
  Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/    Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/   
  Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated
ASSETS                        
CURRENT ASSETS                        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,016  $97,231 $  $98,247  $  $71,589  $  $71,589 
Short-term investments  9,060   40,667     49,727             
Accounts receivable  3,698   64,172  (3,698)  64,172      47,449      47,449 
Inventories, net     43,746     43,746      44,833      44,833 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  395   2,875     3,270      2,696      2,696 
Deferred tax asset  24        24   24         24 
Total current assets  14,193   248,691  (3,698)  259,186   24   166,567      166,591 
                         
Property and equipment, net     20,059     20,059      23,448      23,448 
Right of use assets, net  1,076   8,137     9,213      5,404      5,404 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap     613     613      2,749      2,749 
Deposits and other assets     4,102     4,102      3,600      3,600 
Total assets  15,269   281,602  (3,698)  293,173   24   201,768      201,792 
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)                        
CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Accounts payable  104   12,557  66   12,727      5,691      5,691 
Accrued expenses  3,259   41,032  (3,698)  40,593   814   30,954   (677)  31,091 
Current portion of long-term debt     15,000     15,000      11,250      11,250 
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases  76   2,132     2,208      2,113      2,113 
Total current liabilities  3,439   70,721  (3,632)  70,528   814   50,008   (677)  50,145 
                         
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     173,431     173,431      184,389      184,389 
Lease liabilities, operating leases  999   6,634     7,633      3,888      3,888 
Total liabilities  4,438   250,786  (3,632)  251,592   814   238,285   (677)  238,422 
                         
Additional paid-in capital  17,373        17,373   1,544         1,544 
Accumulated deficit  (6,542)       (6,542)  (2,334)        (2,334)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  10,831        10,831   (790)        (790)
Non-controlling interest     30,816  (66)  30,750      (36,517)  677   (35,840)
Total equity (deficit)  10,831   30,816  (66)  41,581   (790)  (36,517)  677   (36,630)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $15,269  $281,602 $(3,698) $293,173  $24  $201,768  $  $201,792 


A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aca22370-d3d7-4dbf-9f1a-ee7fa1b16cc0


Tags

Resolute Holdings RHLD Dave Cote Tom Knott Permanent Capital Operating System Investing Asset Management CompoSecure CMPO

Related Links

Recommended Reading