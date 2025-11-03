India Outbound Tourism Market Trends and Forecasts 2025-2033: Rising Disposable Incomes, Social Media Influence, and Increased Use of Digital Travel Platforms Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Outbound Tourism Market and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's outbound tourism market value stood at US$21.6 billion in 2024 and is likely to reach US$61.7 billion by 2033. India's outbound tourism market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2025-2033.

India Outbound Tourism Market Growth Drivers

In recent years, the outbound tourism market in India has been experiencing remarkable growth. With an increase in disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences, Indian travelers are exploring various global destinations. One of the primary factors contributing to the expansion of India's outbound tourism market is the significant growth of the country's economy.

Rising GDP has led to enhanced purchasing power, allowing more Indians to travel abroad for leisure and business purposes. Competitive flight prices and better connectivity have also made international travel more accessible. As Indian society continues to evolve, so do the preferences of its travelers. There is a noticeable shift towards personalized travel experiences, cultural exploration, and adventure tourism.

Additionally, the influence of social media has played a pivotal role in inspiring wanderlust among younger generations, leading them to seek out unique travel experiences beyond domestic options. Technology has revolutionized how travelers plan and book their trips. Online travel agencies and booking platforms have made it convenient for Indian travelers to explore overseas destinations and compare prices, leading to informed choices. Moreover, easy access to mobile applications and travel blogs has encouraged more people to opt for outbound travel, further contributing to the growth of the market.

India Outbound Tourism Market Synopsis

This new 2025 market report on India's outbound tourism market offers a wide-ranging analysis and overview of factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand, market size, insights, projections, and trends from 2022 to 2033. Furthermore, the report offers historical market information from 2022 to 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The report also discover lucrative opportunities by analyzing specific countries, revealing trends in travel spending, purpose of visits, and emerging target markets. A detailed examination of 32 countries enhances understanding of the diverse landscape of the India outbound tourism market. The report offers a clear point of view on present and future patterns in the India outbound tourism sector.

The report also provides a detailed description of Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and value chain analysis of India's outbound tourism market. The report will act as a foundation for a comprehensive analysis where different models will be fully incorporated. Following an in-depth analysis of both historical and present growth indicators, the growth potential of the Indian outbound tourism market is established with great accuracy.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Thorough Research Methodology for the India Outbound Tourism Market

Comprehensive and In-Depth Market Analysis with Essential Analyst Perspectives

Understanding the Market Factors Driving the Outbound Tourism Sector in India

To Examine the Historical Growth in the Market Size of India's Outbound Tourism from 2022 to 2024

To Assess and Forecast the Size of the India Outbound Tourism Market from 2025 to 2033 and Growth Rate by 2033.

The Size of India's Outbound Tourism Market with an Eight-Year Projection

Delivers In-Depth Analysis on the Recent Indian Outbound Travelers Going Overseas withan Eight-Year Projection

In-depth Analysis of Market Share for India's Outbound Tourism Sector with an Eight-Year Projection

Contains a Comprehensive Examination of the India Outbound Travel Expenditure in the Leading 32.Countries

In-Depth Analysis of Indian Outbound Tourists Traveling to the 32 Most Popular Overseas Destinations

Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Indian Tourists' Reasons for Traveling (Leisure, Visiting Friends/Relatives, Business, and Other) to the 32 Most Popular International Destinations

Provides a Comprehensive Examination of Changing Market Trends, Influencers, and Constraints of the India Outbound Tourism sector

Examines the effect of the socio-political context using SWOT analysis and assesses competition via Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis

Key Players in the India Outbound Tourism Market

Thomas Cook India

MakeMyTrip

Cox & Kings

Yatra

SOTC Travel

TripAdvisor

Travel Corporation of India (TCI)

Kesari Tours

Cleartrip

Club Mahindra Holidays

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. India Outbound Tourism Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2033)

5.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation and Forecast

5.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending and Forecast

6. India Outbound Tourism Market Share and Forecast (2022 - 2033)

6.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast

6.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending Share and Forecast

7. India Outbound Tourism Market - Top 32 Countries In-Depth Analysis (2022 - 2033)

7.1 Singapore - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.1.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation to Singapore

7.1.2 India Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Singapore

7.1.3 India Outbound Travelers Spending in Singapore

7.2 Thailand - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.3 China - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.4 Japan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.5 Sri Lanka - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.6 Taiwan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.7 Bhutan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.8 Nepal - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.9 Cambodia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.10 Maldives - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.11 Philippines - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.12 Myanmar - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.13 Malaysia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.14 Mauritius - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.15 Egypt - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.16 Oman - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.17 Qatar - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.18 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.18.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE)

7.18.2 India Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE)

7.18.3 India Outbound Travelers Spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

7.19 Bahrain - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.20 Saudi Arabia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.21 Kuwait - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.22 Turkey - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.23 Australia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.24 New Zealand - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.25 United States - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.26 Canada - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.27 United Kingdom - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.28 France - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.29 Switzerland - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.30 Italy - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.31 Germany - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.32 The Netherlands - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.33 Other Countries - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending and Forecast

7.33.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation to Other Countries

7.33.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending in Other Countries

8. Value Chain Analysis

9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3 Degree of Competition

9.4 Threat of New Entrants

9.5 Threat of Substitutes

10. SWOT Analysis

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threats

11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Recent Development

11.3 SWOT Analysis





