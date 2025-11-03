Allot to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on November 20, 2025

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 9:00AM ET (2:00PM UK, 4:00PM Israel).

The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

