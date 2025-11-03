United States Multiple Myeloma Market Research Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Key Players - Novartis, Abbvie, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, Baxter, Pfizer, Takeda, and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Insights, Analysis, Growth Potential and Forecasts 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States multiple myeloma market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to hit US$12.6 billion by 2033, up from US$6.8 billion in 2024. This surge is supported by a robust CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.

Multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting plasma cells, has seen an uptick in incidence rates, largely influenced by aging demographics and increased disease awareness. These factors underscore the market's dynamic expansion and broad-reaching impact.

United States Multiple Myeloma Market Growth Drivers

Several catalysts are shaping the landscape of the multiple myeloma market in the United States. One pivotal driver is the introduction of cutting-edge targeted therapies, which have revolutionized treatment options and significantly enhanced patient outcomes. Immunotherapies continue to break new ground, offering promising advancements tailored to individual patient needs. Additionally, combination treatments are gaining traction as they demonstrate improved efficacy and survival rates, cementing their role in modern therapeutic strategies.

The aging population also plays a critical role in the market's growth trajectory, as older individuals are more susceptible to conditions like multiple myeloma. Furthermore, consistent investment in oncology research and the rollout of new treatment protocols bode well for sustained market development.

United States Multiple Myeloma Market Synopsis

Key Players in the United States Multiple Myeloma Market

Novartis AG

Abbvie Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United States





