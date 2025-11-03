Announcement of the Selection Result of the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing Into Electricity

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, 31 October 2025, PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero) announced the Participants that have passed the selection for the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing into Electricity, as follows:

1.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering
2.ITOCHU Corporation
3.China Everbright Environment Group Limited
4.Kanadevia Corporation
5.PT MCC Technology Indonesia (MCC)
6.China National Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd (CECEP)
7.GCL Intelligent Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
8.Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd
9.Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd
10.SUS Indonesia Holding Limited
11.Veolia Environmental Services Asia Pte. Ltd
12.Hunan Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd
13.CEVIA Enviro Inc.
14.China Conch Venture Holding Limited
15.China TianYing Inc
16.PT Jinjiang Environment Indonesia
17.Wangneng Environment Co., Ltd
18.Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co., Ltd
19.Beijing China Sciences Runyu Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd. (CSET)
20.Tianjin TEDA Environmental Protection Co., Ltd
21.Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd
22.Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc
23.Wuhan Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd
24.QiaoYin City Management Co., Ltd


The order of the Participants listed above does not indicate any ranking or evaluation order.

With respect to the planned issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) Document, further details will be communicated in a separate announcement.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all Participants for their attention and participation in this process.

Jakarta, 31 October 2025

PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero)

Media Contact: WtE.Partnership@danantaraindonesia.com


