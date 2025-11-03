Announcement of the Selection Result of the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing Into Electricity

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, 31 October 2025, PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero) announced the Participants that have passed the selection for the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing into Electricity, as follows:

1. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering 2. ITOCHU Corporation 3. China Everbright Environment Group Limited 4. Kanadevia Corporation 5. PT MCC Technology Indonesia (MCC) 6. China National Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd (CECEP) 7. GCL Intelligent Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 8. Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd 9. Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd 10. SUS Indonesia Holding Limited 11. Veolia Environmental Services Asia Pte. Ltd 12. Hunan Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd 13. CEVIA Enviro Inc. 14. China Conch Venture Holding Limited 15. China TianYing Inc 16. PT Jinjiang Environment Indonesia 17. Wangneng Environment Co., Ltd 18. Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co., Ltd 19. Beijing China Sciences Runyu Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd. (CSET) 20. Tianjin TEDA Environmental Protection Co., Ltd 21. Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd 22. Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc 23. Wuhan Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd 24. QiaoYin City Management Co., Ltd



The order of the Participants listed above does not indicate any ranking or evaluation order.

With respect to the planned issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) Document, further details will be communicated in a separate announcement.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all Participants for their attention and participation in this process.

Jakarta, 31 October 2025

PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero)

Media Contact: WtE.Partnership@danantaraindonesia.com