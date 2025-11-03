Announcement of the Selection Result of the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing Into Electricity

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, 31 October 2025, PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero) announced the Participants that have passed the selection for the Selected Providers List for the Partner Selection in the Development and Management of Environmentally Friendly Technology-Based Waste Processing into Electricity, as follows:
|1.
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering
|2.
|ITOCHU Corporation
|3.
|China Everbright Environment Group Limited
|4.
|Kanadevia Corporation
|5.
|PT MCC Technology Indonesia (MCC)
|6.
|China National Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd (CECEP)
|7.
|GCL Intelligent Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
|8.
|Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd
|9.
|Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd
|10.
|SUS Indonesia Holding Limited
|11.
|Veolia Environmental Services Asia Pte. Ltd
|12.
|Hunan Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd
|13.
|CEVIA Enviro Inc.
|14.
|China Conch Venture Holding Limited
|15.
|China TianYing Inc
|16.
|PT Jinjiang Environment Indonesia
|17.
|Wangneng Environment Co., Ltd
|18.
|Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co., Ltd
|19.
|Beijing China Sciences Runyu Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd. (CSET)
|20.
|Tianjin TEDA Environmental Protection Co., Ltd
|21.
|Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd
|22.
|Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc
|23.
|Wuhan Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd
|24.
|QiaoYin City Management Co., Ltd
The order of the Participants listed above does not indicate any ranking or evaluation order.
With respect to the planned issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) Document, further details will be communicated in a separate announcement.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all Participants for their attention and participation in this process.
Jakarta, 31 October 2025
PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero)
Media Contact: WtE.Partnership@danantaraindonesia.com