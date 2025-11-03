The Grand Opening of the 2025 International (Wuhan) Intelligent Building Industry Expo

WUHAN, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 International (Wuhan) Intelligent Building Industry Expo with the theme of "Developing Industrial Internet and Jointly Building 'Quality Homes'" was held at the China Optics Valley Convention & Exhibition Center, lasting from October 31 to November 2, aiming to bring together forces from government, industry, academia, research and end-users to promote deep integration of the value chain of the construction industry and foster an intelligent construction industry ecosystem.

The Expo is guided by China Construction Industry Association, China International Contractors Association, and National Center of Technology Innovation for Digital Construction, and co-organized by 25 units including China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, Huawei, School of Civil Engineering Tsinghua University, Hubei Construction Industry Association, and Hubei Smart Construction Industry Collaboration Alliance.

Over the three days, the China Optics Valley Convention & Exhibition Center has welcomed more than 36,500 visitors. Crowds gathered around the 1,300+ innovative exhibits across the seven exhibition zones. A series of events, including thematic forums, S&R collaborations, and transaction signings, were held in succession. The total signing value exceeded 5.5 billion yuan, demonstrating a robust momentum and strong commitment toward the development of the intelligent construction industry.

The exhibition covers an area of approximately 20,000 m2 and features seven major exhibition zones, namely, “Quality Products, Quality Design, Quality Materials, Quality Construction, Quality Operation & Maintenance, Quality Urban Area and Internationalization”. Nearly 200 entities from 13 countries and regions around the world participated in the exhibition with more than 1,300 innovative products and solutions, including 7 well-known universities such as Tsinghua, Wuhan University and HUST, 28 Fortune 500 companies and well-known listed companies such as Huawei, Haier and Wanhua Chemical, 21 SRDI Little Giant and single champion enterprises in the manufacturing industry such as Soundbox, Hunan Taohuajiang and Wuhan Jucheng, 15 well-known technology companies such as DJI, Manycore Tech and Hikvision, as well as technology subsidiaries of leading enterprises such as CETC, SANY, Vanke, and LONGFOR.

At the Expo, leaders from government agencies and industry associations, experts, scholars, and representatives from leading enterprises and cross-industry enterprises gathered to deliver speeches and exchange insights at the opening ceremony and three concurrent events, including the 2025 International Intelligent Construction Conference. They discussed diverse themes such as "Developing Construction Industry Internet and Jointly Building 'Quality Homes'," "International Cooperation in Intelligent Construction," and "AI Empowering the Upgrading of the Construction Industry," sparking a vibrant exchange of ideas.

To promote the development of the intelligent construction industry, it is essential to focus on the key factor of whole-industry-chain collaboration. "The construction industry is currently transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development. Intelligent construction is no longer an option but a necessity. This year's expo is timely and profoundly significant. We must keep ‘the Top Priorities of the Country’ in mind, accelerate integrated innovation, improve the industrial ecosystem, ... to create an upgraded version of 'China Construction.'" "Intelligent construction is the core approach and critical support for driving the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry. We must build a 'smart nervous system' for future cities through an industrial Internet." "We must take the innovation chain as the core and integrate it with the supply chain, talent chain, capital chain, and service chain to construct an industrial Internet for intelligent construction.” These views, shared by guests at this year's expo - including Li Xiaolong, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Ren Nangqi, professor at Harbin Institute of Technology, Liu Jinzhang, Vice President and Secretary General of the China Construction Industry Association, and Chen Weiguo, Party Secretary and Chairman of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau - represent a broad industry consensus.





A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions gets far. Currently, countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative have strong demand for intelligent upgrading of infrastructure, while China's complete intelligent construction ecosystem has laid a solid foundation for deepening international cooperation. At the 2025 International Intelligent Construction Cooperation and Development Conference, 11 experts, scholars, and enterprise representatives from home and abroad delivered speeches on topics including overseas practices of intelligent construction, BIM technology application, and how Chinese standards empower global intelligent construction, and discussed new opportunities and pathways for construction enterprises expanding overseas in the digital era.

"To accurately grasp the practical development needs of urbanization and industrialization in partner countries, we must organically integrate China's strengths with the expectations and demands of our international partners.” "To promote the alignment and mutual recognition of intelligent construction standard systems with partner countries, we should use 'soft connectivity' in standards to drive 'hard cooperation' in industries, and continuously improve the level of intelligent construction in partner countries.” "We should fully leverage multilateral cooperation platforms such as RCEP to establish 'full-chain' partnerships with internationally renowned contractors, consulting firms, equipment manufacturers, and financial institutions.” "Chinese enterprises participating in international cooperation should adopt a 'dual-driven' model of 'risk assessment + financing innovation' to achieve stable and sustainable development.” These insightful recommendations provide valuable references for the deep integration of intelligent construction and international engineering operations.

The exhibition showcased a series of flagship products: China First Metallurgical Group launched an internally mixed cement concrete crack self-healing material that enables concrete to "actively heal" from the moment of pouring, eliminating the need for post-construction "patching"; Hisense Hitachi introduced the "Whole-Home Full-Sense 3.0 Freedom+ Air System," which delivers a comfortable living experience with constant temperature, humidity, oxygen levels, cleanliness, quietness, and intelligence; China State Decoration Group unveiled the "iHome" digital home renovation solution, centered on "digital design, industrialized renovation, one-stop service, and product-based delivery”; China Construction Third Engineering Bureau released the "Top-Self-Climbing Tower Crane with Internal Climbing Frame" which revolutionizes the traditional tower crane structure and operation method to achieve inherent safety...

"By selecting and launching innovative products, we aim to highlight their advantages and value in real-world application scenarios and facilitate transaction cooperation,” Said the relevant responsible person from the Expo. It is reported that this year's expo has facilitated a total of over 5.5 billion yuan in transaction signings.

