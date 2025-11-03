The Ensign Group Adds Operation in Alabama

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of The Health Center of Eastview, a 90-bed skilled nursing facility located in Birmingham, Alabama which is subject to a long-term, triple net lease with a third-party landlord. This acquisition was effective as of November 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to add another operation to our growing Alabama market, said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t wait to continue building on our recent growth in the Southeast and this facility is the perfect next step to do that,” he added.

Tyler Albrechtsen, President of Southstone Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Alabama-based subsidiary, commented, “We are excited to get to work with such a talented group of caregivers and look forward to providing top notch quality of care to the residents and families of The Health Center of Eastview.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of the following seven skilled nursing facilities (i) Stonehenge of American Fork, a 90-bed skilled nursing facility located in American Fork, Utah; (ii) Stonehenge of Cedar City, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility located in Cedar City, Utah; (iii) Stonehenge of Ogden, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in Washington Terrace, Utah; (iv) Stonehenge of Orem, a 34-bed skilled nursing facility located in Orem, Utah; (v) Stonehenge of Richfield, a 30-bed skilled nursing facility located in Richfield, Utah; (vi) Stonehenge of South Jordan, a 32-bed skilled nursing facility located in South Jordan, Utah; (vii) Stonehenge of Springville, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility located in Springville, Utah. The real estate assets were purchased by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company and operations were leased to Ensign-affiliated operators, subject to a long-term lease effective as of November 1, 2025.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 369 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 155 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 369 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

