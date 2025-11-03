Beyond Meat® Reschedules Reporting of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results to November 11, 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today that it is rescheduling the reporting of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025 to Tuesday, November 11, 2025 after market close.

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed on October 24, 2025, the Company expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025 related to certain of its long-lived assets. Although the Company expects this charge to be material, the Company is not yet able to reasonably quantify the amount, and requires additional time, resources and effort to finalize its assessment, and therefore is rescheduling its previously-announced conference call to Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company’s expectations with respect to the non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections regarding financial performance, prospects, future events and future results, and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “preliminary,” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms of similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which or whether, such performance or results will be achieved. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made or implied herein including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and under the heading “Supplementary Risk Factors” in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

