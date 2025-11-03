30 actions that should underpin Carney’s climate competitive vision: One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of a highly anticipated federal budget, a central pillar of which is said to be a climate competitiveness strategy, comes a flagship report from the One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force .

Launched last month, the task force is made up of members representing companies across critical minerals, batteries, clean transportation, clean buildings, energy efficiency, forest products, clean electricity, and clean technology.

The One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force believes Canada can simultaneously safeguard its economy from the trade and tariff shocks of today while setting itself up to compete for the long term, ultimately reaping massive economic advantage from the global energy transition.

Accordingly, Our North Star Action Plan lays out 30 solutions aimed at this government’s biggest priorities: selecting strategic projects of national significance, reducing internal trade barriers (for which a November meeting of ministers is approaching), Indigenous reconciliation, and of course tomorrow’s climate competitiveness strategy.

This task force was brought together precisely to identify many of the roadblocks to realizing these goals—and critically, how we can clear the way for Canada to build up the best version of its clean economy. To name just a few:

Regulatory approval processes can be lengthy and complex, often with overlapping jurisdiction and duplicative requirements, adding cost to and slowing down clean economy projects. Streamlining processes with earlier Indigenous engagement and prioritizing clean growth projects in nation-building efforts are among the vital solutions needed.



Workers face barriers in the clean economy, from inconsistent education and training standards to outdated approaches to workforce planning. Governments should prioritize clean economy trades and regulated professions in labour mobility and target new federal reskilling investments toward clean economy jobs.



A lack of coordinated electricity planning between provinces and inadequate transmission infrastructure means our industries don’t have access to the clean electricity they want, and thus Canada is more reliant on U.S. power. It’s time for a “United Canada” grid initiative and more interregional planning.



Canada's clean economy sectors need better access to capital to retool and scale up. Finalizing the clean economy tax credits and ensuring Canada's strategic tariff response measures are deployed in ways that enhance climate competitiveness can help Canada attract clean investment, especially as those dollars flee the U.S.



For the full list of 30 recommendations, organized within eight key focus areas, read the One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force’s North Star Action Plan . Our aim: responsibly eliminate barriers and build up Canada’s essential clean economy—and a stronger, competitive Canada.

RESOURCES

Report | One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force: Our North Star Action Plan

The One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force members

Vittoria Bellissimo, President and CEO, Canadian Renewable Energy Association

Daniel Breton, President and CEO, Electric Mobility Canada

Mark Chapeskie, Vice President of Programs, Electricity Human Resources Canada

Lynn Côté, Executive Director, Canada Cleantech Alliance

Sean DeVries, Executive Director, Battery Metals Association of Canada

Corey Diamond, Executive Director, Efficiency Canada

Rachel Doran, Executive Director, Clean Energy Canada

Peter McArthur, Board Chair, Canada Cleantech Alliance

Mahima Sharma, Vice President, Innovation, Environment, and Climate Policy, Forest Products Association of Canada



Observers

Suzanne von der Porten, Vice President of Clean Energy Strategy, First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Jason Clark, Vice President, Government Relations, New Economy Canada

Special Advisor

Ryan Manucha, Research Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute, and leading expert on interprovincial trade



About the One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force

The One Canadian Clean Economy Task Force brings together leaders from industries that make up Canada’s clean economy. We represent the critical minerals, battery, clean transportation, clean buildings, energy efficiency, forest products, clean electricity, and clean technology sectors.

We came together to help chart a path for unlocking the full potential of Canada's clean economy. The task force puts forward actionable solutions to support the construction of clean nation-building projects and enabling infrastructure, along with efforts to bolster trade opportunities and investments into these high-growth sectors.

onecleaneconomy.ca

Media contact

Trevor Melanson

604-341-5091

trevor@cleanenergycanada.org