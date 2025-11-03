Upscale Launches AI-Powered Web3 Prop Trading Platform Allowing Traders to Get Safe Personal Capital

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upscale, an innovative Web3 prop trading platform with AI integration and decentralized price feeds, has unveiled its AI-powered Web3 prop trading platform that allows traders to get safe personal capital.





To address the latest approach, Upscale launches AI-powered web3 prop trading platform where traders can gain access to funding safe personal capital and can trade over 200 instruments. By addressing the need of financial markets, the platform takes initiative with proprietary trading (prop trading) which will in-demand models for traders worldwide.

What is prop trading?

Prop trading is a model where a trader uses a company’s capital instead of their own funds, more than 50% of the stable returns safely. Stable returns are shared under a revenue-sharing model. To access funding, traders must complete a challenge — a test that proves they’re ready to manage larger capital.

Why traders choose Upscale

No KYC — Investors can start trading right after payment. The platform ensures its transparency.

Trader-friendly conditions — The platform provides trader centric conditions with achievable goals and instant funded options for traders with proven strategies.

Flexible account types — Upscale offers account options ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, with the possibility of scaling up to $800,000 across multiple accounts under a single profile.

Reliable payouts — Traders can get transparent, regular withdrawals at Upscale.

How to start in 4 steps

Choose an account type — from a basic challenge to instant funded, depending on their goals Pay for access in crypto (USDT, BNB, TON, ETH and others) or fiat and prepare their trading strategy Pass the challenge or start trading right away on a funded account Receive payouts and scale their capital

About Upscale:

Upscale, a top-tier Web3-based trading platform that enables traders to access company-funded capital personal funds. The platform provides a transparent and efficient environment for modern traders, integrating decentralized price feeds, AI-driven analytics, and flexible funding models. With over 200 trading instruments and offers multiple account types with scalable funding options, Upscale is committed to innovation, privacy, and accessibility. Additionally, the platform empowers traders worldwide to develop their strategies and earn performance-based returns in a secure, decentralized ecosystem.

Step into the world of prop trading with Upscale

Links:

Website | TG Mini App | Community | X | News | YouTube

Media contact:

Company Name: Upscale

Contact Person: https://t.me/vokote

E-mail: kote@storm.tg

Website: https://upscale.trade

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Upscale. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b76dc52-cc46-4d27-962d-72e24132d033