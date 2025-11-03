Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Research 2025: A $2 Billion Opportunity in 2030, Led by AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, and BMS Advancing Targeted Therapies Against HER2, TROP-2, and B7-H3

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity, Patent, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the lung cancer antibody drug conjugates market, giving its stakeholders important information on current clinical trials, innovative technology, and leading players defining this market. It brings to light significant trial outcomes, monitors the advancement of promising drugs, and examines the collaborations that are driving this space.

Lung cancer's high incidence and mortality rates make it one of the most challenging cancers to manage globally. While traditional therapies like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy have been employed, they often fail to provide long-term results, especially in the case of advanced or metastatic disease. As a result, the demand for more specific, effective therapies has prompted the creation of novel therapies, such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which provide a high potential alternative by fusing the specificity of antibodies with the potent anti-cancer activity of chemotherapy.

Antibody drug conjugates are designed to preferentially attack cancer cells, thus reducing harm to normal tissue and lowering systemic toxicity, giving them a huge benefit over traditional treatments. As lung cancer's molecular and genetic intricacies continuing to evolve, ADCs are being viewed as essential to enhancing survival for both small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report

One of the prominent aspects of the report is its comprehensive discussion of current and finished clinical trials for antibody drug conjugates in lung cancer. The report outlines clinical trial phases, geography, and sponsoring companies, providing a detailed insight into where antibody drug conjugates are in their clinical stage. for example, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), an antibody drug conjugate that targets B7-H3, is in clinical trials for extensive stage SCLC. The report discusses in detail the purpose of the trial, such as assessing the drug's effect on overall survival and response rates, which can be used for decision making in clinical practice.

Additionally, the report indicates the geographical distribution of these trials, indicating the global nature of antibody drug conjugate development for lung cancer. It also explores the indications under investigation, highlighting which lung cancer subtypes are being addressed by various antibody drug conjugates. The information in the report not only gives trial phase data but also indicates key trial results, giving an accurate snapshot of antibody drug conjugate development in the treatment of lung cancer.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements

The success of antibody drug conjugates is largely dependent on the technology platforms utilized to develop and provide such therapies. This analysis gets close to the front-running platforms used by top pharma companies to develop successful antibody drug conjugates against lung cancer. for instance, Daiichi Sankyo's DXd platform is noted for its integration of a cleavable linker, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, and a highly active cytotoxic drug. It was responsible for creating Enhertu and Datroway, which have proved effective in HER2- and EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

Moreover, the report investigates increasing partnerships among big pharma companies, like the collaboration between Merck and Daiichi Sankyo for antibody drug conjugate development against immune checkpoint targets like B7-H3 in SCLC. These partnerships are imperative in driving antibody drug conjugates through the clinic and closer to approval. by reviewing these partnerships and tech platforms, the report depicts the advanced strategies driving antibody drug conjugate development clearly.

Major Companies Active in R&D for Lung Cancer Treatment

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing antibody drug conjugate based therapy for lung cancer. AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb are identified as leading companies in developing antibody drug conjugates. The leading companies are developing a pipeline of promising antibody drug conjugates that target different tumor antigens such as HER2, TROP-2, and B7-H3, all of which play an important role in the treatment of lung cancer.

The report highlights these firms for their continued research activities, such as improving the strength and specificity of their antibody drug conjugates. Through profiling these industry leaders, the report sheds light on the competitive dynamics surrounding antibody drug conjugate development and providing insight as to who among these firms are leading the way in lung cancer treatment advancement.

Report Suggesting Future Direction of Antibody Drug Conjugates Lung Cancer Treatment

Looking forward, the report provides a glimpse into what the future holds for antibody drug conjugates in lung cancer therapy, and how upcoming trends and technologies may define the market. An important area covered is the growing emphasis on combination therapies, whereby antibody drug conjugates are being combined with other therapeutic modalities like immune checkpoint inhibitors and angiogenesis inhibitors. The purpose of this approach is to maximize the therapeutic index of antibody drug conjugates and counter mechanisms of resistance that could develop in patients.

The report also foresees a trend towards more personalized treatment approaches, where antibody drug conjugates are engineered to attack particular genetic mutations or tumor antigens prevalent in individual patients. This is the pattern with clinical trials evaluating Patritumab Deruxtecan, an antibody drug conjugate against HER3, prepared specifically for NSCLC patients harboring particular EGFR mutations. These trends imply that antibody drug conjugates will not only be employed as monotherapies but may instead become part of more comprehensive, multi component treatment protocols.

Through the examination of trends and directions, the report presents a forward looking view of antibody drug conjugates in lung cancer therapy, providing useful advice for interested stakeholders in the field of this fast moving therapeutic area.

Report Finding & Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity: > US$ 2 Billion

Global & Regional Trends Insight

Commercially Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates by Brand Name, Company & Indication

Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis

Insight on Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates in Clinical Trials: > 120 Drug Conjugates

Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Development Platforms by Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

1.1 Overview

1.2 Mechanism of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2. Antibody Drug Conjugates as Lung Cancer Targeted Therapy

2.1 Applications of Antibody Drug Conjugates in Lung Cancer

2.2 Advantages of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.3 Comparison of Antibody Drug Conjugates With Traditional Therapies

2.4 Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Combination Therapies

3. Generations of Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.1 Antibody Drug Conjugates - Evolution

3.2 Next Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates Prospects

4. Commercially Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates by Brand Name, Company & Indication

5. Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends & Development

5.3 Future Growth Avenues

6. Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Research & Market Trends by Region

6.1 US

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 Japan

6.5 South Korea

7. Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates - Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Enhertu

7.1.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

7.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

7.2 Sacituzumab Tirumotecan

7.2.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

7.3 Datroway

7.3.1 Overview & Availability Insight

7.3.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

7.4 Emrelis

7.4.1 Overview & Availability Insights

7.4.2 Pricing & Dosing Insight

7.5 Trastuzumab Rezetecan

7.5.1 Overview & Availability Insight

8. Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Indication

8.3 By Company

8.4 By Fast Track & Orphan Status

8.5 By Country

9. Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase I

9.4 Phase I/II

9.5 Phase II

9.6 Phase II/III

9.7 Phase III

9.8 Registration

10. Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

11. Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Development Platforms by Company

12. Global lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

12.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

12.2 Challenges for Market Growth

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 ADC Therapeutics

13.2 AstraZeneca

13.3 Biocytogen

13.4 Biokin

13.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

13.6 Daiichi Sankyo

13.7 Duality Biologics

13.8 Gilead

13.9 Immunogen

13.10 Innovent Biologics

13.11 Kelun Biotech

13.12 LigaChem Biosciences

13.13 Merck

13.14 Pfizer

13.15 Roche

