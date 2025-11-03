Threat Intelligence Research Report 2025: A Global $22.97 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Cybercrime, Proactive Security Adoption, Strategic Alliances, and Increased Cybersecurity Funding

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Threat Intelligence Market by Solution (Threat Intelligence Platform (TIPS), SIEM Integration), Service (Risk Assessment and Threat Hunting, MDR), Application (Incident Response, Fraud, Threat Hunting), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The threat intelligence market is projected to grow from USD 11.55 billion in 2025 to USD 22.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The growing shift toward proactive security strategies, where organizations focus on prevention and early detection instead of purely reacting to incidents, is fueling demand for advanced threat intelligence. At the same time, the rapid progress in quantum computing research is raising concerns over the long-term security of current encryption methods, pushing enterprises to seek more sophisticated intelligence capabilities to anticipate and mitigate emerging risks. Together, these trends are driving investment in solutions that deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and actionable insights to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Cloud-based deployment of threat intelligence platforms enables organizations to rapidly scale their security operations and tap into vast, continuously updated data streams, making it ideal for detecting emerging threats in real time. According to a Google Cloud-backed survey, more than 80% of organizations already use or plan to adopt threat intelligence to address key security needs due to escalating data volumes and alert fatigue. Leading cloud-native solutions such as AWS GuardDuty and Microsoft Defender for Cloud harness machine learning, anomaly detection, and integrated threat feeds to proactively identify threats that span from misconfigured APIs to stealthy intrusion attempts.



Deploying threat intelligence in the cloud also fosters seamless integration with security orchestration workflows, enabling faster incident response, improved compliance, and enhanced protection across dynamic, hybrid environments. Furthermore, cloud models provide smaller organizations access to enterprise-grade threat intelligence capabilities without heavy upfront investment in hardware or dedicated SOC teams. They also enable global collaborations by integrating intelligence-sharing communities, allowing defenders across industries to benefit from shared insights on evolving attack tactics.



By region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) threat intelligence market is witnessing rapid expansion as cybercriminals increasingly target the region's fast-growing digital economies. According to Group-IB, APAC accounted for 40% of global ransomware attacks in 2024, with manufacturing and financial services among the hardest hit. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) reported a 23% increase in business email compromise cases in 2024, with losses exceeding USD 70 million.



Meanwhile, Japan's National Police Agency noted a record 35,000 phishing cases in 2024, fueled by the surge in mobile and cashless payment adoption. Governments are implementing stronger frameworks; Singapore has launched its Cybersecurity Masterplan 2025 to enhance intelligence sharing, while India is expanding its National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to improve real-time threat analysis. The rise of nation-state-backed campaigns, coupled with expanding 5G and IoT ecosystems, is driving strong demand for AI-powered threat detection, automated incident response, and cross-border intelligence sharing to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 480 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 11.55 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 22.97 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Cybercrime and Evolving Breach Tactics

Shift Toward Proactive Threat Intelligence

Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions and Alliances

Advancing Threat Intelligence Capabilities Through Cybersecurity Funding

Restraints

High Initial Deployment and Integration Costs

Lack of Standardization Across Platforms

Opportunities

Expansion of Connected Devices and IoT Risks

Rising Cloud Security Challenges

Malicious Use of AI and Machine Learning

Challenges

Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze Threat Intelligence Systems

Management of Voluminous Data

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

AI/Ml

Endpoint Detection and Response

Complementary Technologies

Extended Detection and Response

Network Detection and Response

Adjacent Technologies

Deception

Firewall and Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

AI in Threat Intelligence Market

Global AI Trends in Threat Intelligence Market

Integration of AI With Cyber Threat Intelligence

Advancements in Natural Language Processing

Surge in Cloud-Based AI Threat Intelligence Solutions

Adoption of Predictive AI Threat Intelligence

Accelerated Adoption of AI for Military-Grade Cyber Threat Detection

Rise of AI-Powered Botnets

Factors Driving Adoption of AI in Threat Intelligence Market

Growing Demand for Automated Security Solutions

Generative AI Advancements

Emerging AI Regulations and Governance Frameworks

Investments and Funding Scenario Related to AI in Threat Intelligence Market

Key Insights

Impact of Generative AI on Threat Intelligence Market

Top Use Cases & Market Potential

Key Use Cases

Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystem

Security Information and Event Management (Siem)

Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (Soar)

Endpoint Detection and Response (Edr)

Managed Detection and Response (Mdr)

Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Related to Machines for Reception, Conversion, and Transmission or Regeneration of Voice and Images

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Regulations

Nis2 Directive (Eu)

Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (Cisa) - Usa

China Cybersecurity Law

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

It Act & Cert-In Guidelines - India

Key Conferences & Events in 2025

Company Profiles

Palo Alto Networks

Crowdstrike

Ibm

Cisco

Google

Fortinet

Check Point

Trellix

Rapid7

Recorded Future

Group-Ib

Kaspersky

Anomali

Cpx

Kela

Zerofox

Orange

Resecurity

Help Ag

Gatewatcher

Cyble

Cyberint

Socradar

Threatconnect

Quointelligence

Threatmon

Security Pact

Securium Solutions

Flashpoint

Reliaquest

Threat Quotient

