mBank presents Transition Plan

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After announcing its ambitious new five-year strategy “Full Speed Ahead” in September, mBank is maintaining momentum and presenting its Transition Plan. As a leader in financing the energy transition, the bank is setting a clear course toward climate neutrality, supporting the Polish economy, and increasing the competitiveness of domestic companies.

mBank has long been a leader in supporting the energy transition. This is not just a declaration, but a genuine commitment to a range of concrete projects- financing renewable energy sources (RES), sustainability-linked loans (SLL), and supporting the issuance of green bonds.

“Today, energy transition - alongside security - is one of the most important strategic challenges for Poland. This process is not only a necessity arising from climate and regulatory conditions, but also a tremendous opportunity to build a resilient and modern economy. Energy transition and security are complementary, especially given Poland’s unfavorable energy mix, still dependent on geopolitical factors. About 40% of the energy consumed in the Polish economy still comes from on imported fossil fuels, which shows how serious the challenge of energy sovereignty is. Companies that are already shifting to low-emission models gain a competitive advantage and a real tool for building long-term value and resilience to supply shocks,” says Agnieszka Słomka-Gołębiowska, Chair of the Supervisory Board, mBank.

The announced Transition Plan is an answer to these challenges and confirms that mBank is a partner for its clients -not only financing, but also inspiring and supporting them on the path to a modern, low-emission economy. The Transition Plan will also enable better capital allocation, risk assessment, and the offering of new products.

“Climate transformation is a shared journey in which we play an active role. We cooperate with clients, supporting them in achieving ambitious decarbonization goals through financing, expert knowledge, and modern tools. We believe that with technological development, stable regulations, and social engagement, we can jointly build a sustainable future. This approach allows us to shape a healthy and resilient portfolio that will support growth over the long term,” emphasizes Marek Lusztyn, Vice President of mBank responsible for risk management.

mBank Supports Clients and the Economy

The bank consistently supports clients in their energy and environmental transition. This is evidenced by the goal set in the new “Full Speed Ahead” strategy, which assumes an increase in corporate lending engagement for sustainable, transition, and impact financing to 15% by 2030, compared to 11% in 2024.

mBank is actively developing its product offering for large and medium-sized companies undergoing transformation, including investment loans for improving efficiency, cost optimization, or reducing emission intensity, as well as general-purpose loans for companies with transition plans and decarbonization goals. There is also growing interest among companies in financing based on international standards, such as green loans or bonds, sustainability-linked loans or bonds, and other instruments engaging companies in ambitious sustainable development goals. The bank also promotes and disseminates public funds, including EU funds, and is an active player in BGK guarantees, grants, and loans.

“A stable financial sector is the foundation of a strong economy. mBank is a partner for clients and stakeholders in the transformation process, especially in the energy sector. Our involvement in financing RES and energy efficiency translates into real support for Polish companies and households,” notes Adam Pers, Vice President of mBank responsible for corporate and investment banking.

Transition of the Real Estate Market

Most of the Poland’s housing stock consists of buildings with low energy standards, resulting in higher heating costs and emissions. The bank places particular emphasis on supporting the transformation of the real estate market by financing energy-efficient buildings and the modernization of existing ones. Among the sustainable development goals for 2026–2030, presented in the new strategy, mBank aims to double the volume of mortgages for energy-efficient buildings compared to 2024.

“The real estate market and the banking sector play a key role in the decarbonization process. Our strategy is not only about financing, but also education and simplifying processes so that clients can make informed decisions and prepare for future challenges,” says Krzysztof Bratos, Vice President of mBank responsible for retail banking.

Goals and Actions on the Road to Net Zero

mBank’s ambition is to achieve net zero in its financed portfolio by 2050 and in its own operations by 2040.

The goals have been developed in accordance with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology and approved by this organization. mBank was the first bank in Poland whose targets received positive SBTi validation. The goals are consistent with both the scientific method and the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

mBank actively integrates sustainable development principles into its business strategy, striving for decarbonization of its own operations, corporate, and retail portfolios.

As part of sectoral decarbonization targets for financed emissions, the bank aims to achieve by 2030 (compared to 2022) a reduction in emission intensity of:

64% for commercial real estate,

66% for energy generation,

54% for residential real estate.



mBank also intends to reduce emission intensity in leasing and assets under management. For its own operations, mBank aims to reduce emissions by 42% by 2030 (compared to 2022).

Together with Clients

Achieving the goals of the Transition Plan will only be possible if mBank’s clients also achieve their decarbonization goals. This is a huge challenge and a long-term process. Therefore, mBank will accompany its clients on their path to sustainable development, providing support through education, sharing experiences, and knowledge gained in the market as a leader in sustainable finance.

mBank Transition Plan is available online at https://www.mbank.pl/en/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/our-targets/

