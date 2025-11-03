Freshpet CEO to Adopt Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer, and various family members and independently managed trusts established for his family, intend to adopt prearranged trading plans in order to exercise options granted in 2016 which expire on September 6, 2026 and to sell shares necessary to cover the exercise price, taxes and various estate planning needs. These plans will not include any other Freshpet equity beyond the options subject to expiration in 2026. The stock trading plan is expected to be adopted during the upcoming open trading window in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and under SEC rules, shares cannot be sold as part of this plan until after the Company reports its fourth quarter financial results in February 2026.

Mr. Cyr and his various family members and trusts currently hold 1,322,737 shares of common stock, which represents approximately 2.71% of Freshpet’s shares outstanding. After execution of the plan, Mr. Cyr and his various family members and trusts plan to continue to beneficially own all other Freshpet equity that Mr. Cyr has been granted or acquired in the open market plus any shares he chooses to retain after the exercise of these options, which would total at least 350,000 shares of Freshpet stock.

“Over the nine years I have been CEO of Freshpet, I have never sold a share and have acquired shares worth more than $4 million in the open market at today’s prices and I am only planning to take these actions over the next year because the options are nearing expiration,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “I will continue to hold a sizeable position in Freshpet because I firmly believe Freshpet is a great investment that will drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to elevate the way we feed our pets with fresh food that nourishes all. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://x.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://www.tiktok.com/@Freshpet