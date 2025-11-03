Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Trends, Size, Shares, Competition, SWOT Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2033

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market valued at USD 13.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.61 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. The market growth is triggered by the mounting incidence of COPD due to increasing air pollution, smoking tendencies, and age groups. Innovation in treatment approaches, such as bronchodilators, combination therapy, and biologics, also add to market growth.

Growth Drivers in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market



Increased Prevalence of COPD

Increased prevalence of COPD is a primary driver of market growth. Reasons like escalating air pollution, increasing elderly population, and higher smoking prevalence fuel the increase in COPD incidence globally. One of the biggest causes of mortality worldwide, the WHO says that COPD accounts for it. Market growth will be spurred on by increasing the number of treated cases, along with rising numbers of diagnosed ones, as growing demand for the effective treatment will be triggered. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the fourth most common cause of death globally, with 3.5 million deaths in 2021, which represents about 5% of all deaths worldwide. Tobacco smoking is responsible for more than 70% of COPD cases in high-income nations. In low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), tobacco smoking accounts for 30-40% of COPD cases, with household air pollution also being a major risk factor.

Advancements in COPD Treatment Options

The ongoing development of treatment strategies, such as combination inhalers, biologic treatments, and non-invasive ventilation, is strongly driving the COPD market. Pharmaceutical firms are putting money into research and development to develop more potent and longer-lasting treatments. New drug delivery systems, like smart inhalers, are enhancing patient compliance and outcomes, further driving market growth. Oct 2024, Ohtuvayre is a dual selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), standing out in COPD by dilating airways and lessening inflammation.

Government and Healthcare Initiatives

Governments and healthcare systems across the globe are aggressively working towards raising awareness, enhancing early diagnosis, and promoting access to COPD treatment. Public health campaigns, better reimbursement policies, and investment in respiratory care facilities are supporting market growth. Programs promoting smoking cessation and air quality improvements are also contributing to reducing COPD cases while driving demand for advanced therapeutic solutions. AstraZeneca Pharma India has received approval from the DCGI to import and market Breztri Aerosphere, an inhalation therapy for the treatment of COPD. The product, which combines three active ingredients, is set to launch in India in January 2025.

Challenges in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market



High Treatment Cost of COPD

High treatment cost of COPD medications, oxygen therapy, and advanced surgeries is a major hindrance to market expansion. Most patients, especially in emerging markets, cannot afford the proper treatment. Inadequate healthcare coverage and high out-of-pocket costs limit access to needed drugs, stunting the market's growth.

Lack of Early Diagnosis and Awareness

Although COPD is a significant health issue, it is underdiagnosed because patients and healthcare professionals lack awareness. Most patients do not visit doctors until the condition has advanced extensively. Lack of standardized screening programs and misperceptions regarding symptoms cause delays in treatment, which results in poorer patient outcomes and restricts market growth.

