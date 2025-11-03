ADME Toxicology Testing Market Technologies, Methods, Applications and Competition Analysis 2021-2030 - High-Throughput Screening and AI-Enhanced Methods are Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Technologies, Methods and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ADME toxicology testing market will reach an estimated US$6.3 billion by 2024 and potentially rise to US$11.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.13%. Market growth is driven by high late-stage drug failure rates, increased demand for innovative therapies, and stringent regulatory conditions. The Asia-Pacific region, experiencing rapid growth with a projected CAGR of 12.3%, will play a crucial role due to boosting pharmaceutical R&D, robust policies, and improved infrastructure.
ADME Toxicology Testing Regional Market Analysis
North America leads the global market with 43.7% share in 2024, owing to advanced healthcare systems, stringent FDA regulations, and substantial R&D investments. The region benefits from leading pharmaceutical firms and early adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing region, driven by increased R&D investments, conducive government policies, and regulatory improvements.
ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Technology
Cell culture technology leads with a 42.6% market share in 2024, thanks to close replication of human conditions. Innovations like 3D cell cultures, organ-on-chip, and AI integration enhance predictability and speed up drug development. The High-Throughput Screening (HTS) segment is set for the fastest growth at 11.7% CAGR due to its capacity for rapid assessment during early drug discovery.
ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Method
The cellular assay segment dominates with a 44.6% share in 2024, offering real-time data on metabolism, toxicity, and cellular responses. Its efficiency enhances early-stage drug candidate selection, reducing late-stage failures risk. In silico testing is the fastest-growing, anticipated to expand at an 11.8% CAGR, driven by AI advancements and cost-effective predictive modeling.
ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Application
In 2024, systemic toxicity leads with a 49.4% market share, vital for assessing multi-organ effects. Advances in testing efficiency increase this segment's importance. Renal toxicity is poised to grow fastest at an 11.9% CAGR, boosted by AI-driven neglectivity identification advancements.
ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Scope
This global report explores the ADME Toxicology Testing market by technology, method, and applications from 2021-2030, with projections from 2024 to 2030, enumerating major market players and the latest corporate strategies.
ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Geographic Region:
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Technology:
- Cell Culture
- High-Throughput Screening (HTS)
- Molecular Imaging
- OMICS Technology
ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Method:
- Cellular Assay
- Biochemical Assay
- In Silico
- Ex vivo
ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Application:
- Systemic Toxicity
- Renal Toxicity
- Hepatotoxicity
- Neurotoxicity
- Other Applications (Including Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Reproductive, Skin and other toxicities)
