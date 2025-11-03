ADME Toxicology Testing Market Technologies, Methods, Applications and Competition Analysis 2021-2030 - High-Throughput Screening and AI-Enhanced Methods are Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency

ADME toxicology testing offers major opportunities due to rising drug safety demands, personalized therapies, and strict regulations. Asia-Pacific's rapid growth is driven by R&D and outsourcing.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Technologies, Methods and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADME toxicology testing market will reach an estimated US$6.3 billion by 2024 and potentially rise to US$11.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.13%. Market growth is driven by high late-stage drug failure rates, increased demand for innovative therapies, and stringent regulatory conditions. The Asia-Pacific region, experiencing rapid growth with a projected CAGR of 12.3%, will play a crucial role due to boosting pharmaceutical R&D, robust policies, and improved infrastructure.

ADME Toxicology Testing Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global market with 43.7% share in 2024, owing to advanced healthcare systems, stringent FDA regulations, and substantial R&D investments. The region benefits from leading pharmaceutical firms and early adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing region, driven by increased R&D investments, conducive government policies, and regulatory improvements.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Technology

Cell culture technology leads with a 42.6% market share in 2024, thanks to close replication of human conditions. Innovations like 3D cell cultures, organ-on-chip, and AI integration enhance predictability and speed up drug development. The High-Throughput Screening (HTS) segment is set for the fastest growth at 11.7% CAGR due to its capacity for rapid assessment during early drug discovery.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Method

The cellular assay segment dominates with a 44.6% share in 2024, offering real-time data on metabolism, toxicity, and cellular responses. Its efficiency enhances early-stage drug candidate selection, reducing late-stage failures risk. In silico testing is the fastest-growing, anticipated to expand at an 11.8% CAGR, driven by AI advancements and cost-effective predictive modeling.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Application

In 2024, systemic toxicity leads with a 49.4% market share, vital for assessing multi-organ effects. Advances in testing efficiency increase this segment's importance. Renal toxicity is poised to grow fastest at an 11.9% CAGR, boosted by AI-driven neglectivity identification advancements.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Scope

This global report explores the ADME Toxicology Testing market by technology, method, and applications from 2021-2030, with projections from 2024 to 2030, enumerating major market players and the latest corporate strategies.

Key Metrics:

  • Historical Period: 2021-2023
  • Base Year: 2024
  • Forecast Period: 2024-2030
  • Units: Value market in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 13
    • Agilent Technologies
    • Beckman Coulter Inc.
    • BioIVT LLC
    • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
    • Catalent, Inc.
    • Charles River Laboratories
    • Dassault Systemes
    • Eurofins Scientific SE
    • Evotec AG
    • Molecular Discovery Ltd.
    • PerkinElmer Inc.
    • Promega Corporation
    • Thermo Fisher Scientific

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Geographic Region:

  • North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)
  • Rest of World

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Technology:

  • Cell Culture
  • High-Throughput Screening (HTS)
  • Molecular Imaging
  • OMICS Technology

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Method:

  • Cellular Assay
  • Biochemical Assay
  • In Silico
  • Ex vivo

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Application:

  • Systemic Toxicity
  • Renal Toxicity
  • Hepatotoxicity
  • Neurotoxicity
  • Other Applications (Including Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Reproductive, Skin and other toxicities)

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages269
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$6.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$11.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2drss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

