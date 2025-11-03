ADME Toxicology Testing Market Technologies, Methods, Applications and Competition Analysis 2021-2030 - High-Throughput Screening and AI-Enhanced Methods are Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Technologies, Methods and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADME toxicology testing market will reach an estimated US$6.3 billion by 2024 and potentially rise to US$11.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.13%. Market growth is driven by high late-stage drug failure rates, increased demand for innovative therapies, and stringent regulatory conditions. The Asia-Pacific region, experiencing rapid growth with a projected CAGR of 12.3%, will play a crucial role due to boosting pharmaceutical R&D, robust policies, and improved infrastructure.

ADME Toxicology Testing Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global market with 43.7% share in 2024, owing to advanced healthcare systems, stringent FDA regulations, and substantial R&D investments. The region benefits from leading pharmaceutical firms and early adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing region, driven by increased R&D investments, conducive government policies, and regulatory improvements.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Technology

Cell culture technology leads with a 42.6% market share in 2024, thanks to close replication of human conditions. Innovations like 3D cell cultures, organ-on-chip, and AI integration enhance predictability and speed up drug development. The High-Throughput Screening (HTS) segment is set for the fastest growth at 11.7% CAGR due to its capacity for rapid assessment during early drug discovery.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Method

The cellular assay segment dominates with a 44.6% share in 2024, offering real-time data on metabolism, toxicity, and cellular responses. Its efficiency enhances early-stage drug candidate selection, reducing late-stage failures risk. In silico testing is the fastest-growing, anticipated to expand at an 11.8% CAGR, driven by AI advancements and cost-effective predictive modeling.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis by Application

In 2024, systemic toxicity leads with a 49.4% market share, vital for assessing multi-organ effects. Advances in testing efficiency increase this segment's importance. Renal toxicity is poised to grow fastest at an 11.9% CAGR, boosted by AI-driven neglectivity identification advancements.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Scope

This global report explores the ADME Toxicology Testing market by technology, method, and applications from 2021-2030, with projections from 2024 to 2030, enumerating major market players and the latest corporate strategies.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Geographic Region:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Technology:

Cell Culture

High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Method:

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In Silico

Ex vivo

ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Application:

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Other Applications (Including Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Reproductive, Skin and other toxicities)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

