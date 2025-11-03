Japan Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis and Outlook 2025-2033 with City-Level Breakdowns by Procedure, Gender and End User

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Outlook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 3.45 billion in 2024 to US$ 9.66 billion in 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.11% from 2025 to 2033. Growth in the market comes from increasing consciousness towards beauty, advancements in technology, and a growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments in Japan.

Given a high focus on anti-aging and skincare solutions, Japanese consumers, particularly working professionals and women, are on the lookout for these treatments in order to preserve youthful and delicate looks. Clinics in Japan provide sophisticated non-invasive treatments, which align with Japan's focus on quality healthcare and innovation. The aging demographic and heightened awareness regarding aesthetics also lead to expansion in the market. With advancing safety and efficacy, non-invasive treatments are increasingly becoming popular across the globe, establishing them as the standard in Japan's beauty and wellness market.

The aging population of Japan is a key driver of growth for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Having one of the highest life expectancies globally, numerous Japanese consumers desire subtle anti-aging treatments to preserve youthful looks. Non-surgical treatments provide successful results with minimal downtime, which makes them attractive to older age groups. Botulinum toxin, fillers, and laser treatments are used to treat wrinkles and fine lines, which are preferred by this age group to pursue beauty. The population of individuals aged 65 or more in Japan reached a record 36.25 million this year, government statistics reported, as the nation struggled with one of the world's fastest-ageing populations. Although the overall population in the country is decreasing, the population aged 65 and older has increased to 29.3% of the population, the largest proportion in any nation, as reported by the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Japanese consumers would like treatments that offer natural results with minimal risk and little downtime. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments satisfy this demand well. Techs such as lasers, radiofrequency, and injectables are in line with consumer demand for quick, effective, and safe treatments. This has created an increasing clinic services and innovations aimed at minimally invasive procedures, driving market growth. For example, Abbott labs in August 2022 introduced a TactiFlex SE irrigation catheter, a radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter featuring a slit tip electrode with contact force technology, in Japan. In March 2022, Shockwave Medical's Shockwave C Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Catheter was approved by Japan's PMDA.

Japan's high-reputation medical technologies and high-quality medical care have fueled medical tourism, particularly for aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, growth in medspa culture in city centers has urged consumers to seek out cosmetic enhancements in a spa-like setting, relaxing. The trend contributes to consistent growth in the non-invasive aesthetic market. Centering on medical tourism, the medical stay visas issued have risen from 1,653 in 2019 (before the pandemic) to 2,295 in 2023, reflecting sustained high demand for quality Japanese medical care. According to JTB, medical inbound reservations in 2023 more than doubled compared to the previous year, and this trend is expected to continue into 2024. Notably, there has been a significant increase in medical visits from Asian countries, especially China. Before the pandemic, about 70% of medical stay visas were issued to Chinese nationals.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Japan

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Japan Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Procedure

6.2 By Gender

6.3 By End User

6.4 By City

7. Procedure

7.1 Injectables

7.2 Facial Rejuvenation

7.3 Others

8. Gender

8.1 Male

8.2 Female

9. End User

9.1 Hospital/surgery centre

9.2 Medspa

9.3 Traditional Spa

9.4 HCP Owned Clinic

10. Top 10 Cities

10.1 Tokyo

10.2 Kansai

10.3 Aichi

10.4 Kanagawa

10.5 Saitama

10.6 Hyogo

10.7 Chiba

10.8 Hokkaido

10.9 Fukuoka

10.10 Shizuoka

11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14.1 Johnson & Johnson

14.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

14.3 Cutera Inc.

14.4 Abbvie Inc.

14.5 Sisram Medical Ltd.

14.6 Galderma S.A.

14.7 Sientra Inc.

14.8 Revance Therapeutics Inc.



15. Key Players Analysis



The major companies profiled in this Japan Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment market report include:

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

Galderma S.A.

Sientra Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

