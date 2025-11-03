Preclinical CRO Trends and Forecast Report 2025: An $11.3 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by R&D Outsourcing, Rising Chronic Disease Burden, and AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Partnerships

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast by Service, End Use, and Region, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical CRO market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2024 to USD 11.3 billion by 2033, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. North America leads this market with a 47.5% share in 2024, thanks to increased R&D investments, regulatory complexities, and specialized treatment advancements.

Driving this growth is the rising trend of outsourcing R&D to streamline drug discovery and cut costs. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly relying on CROs for their specialized expertise, advanced technology, and comprehensive preclinical testing services. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases and the need for faster drug development have increased the demand for preclinical CRO services. Technological progress, such as AI-driven drug discovery, is enhancing partnerships with CROs globally.

In the US, which holds a 93.7% share of the market, there's a growing trend of outsourcing preclinical research to CROs to reduce costs and accelerate drug development. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the complexity of drug development are prompting companies to seek CRO expertise.

Preclinical CRO Market Trends

Rising Research and Development Activities: An increase in R&D within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is expanding the preclinical CRO market. A complex drug development process demands extensive preclinical testing for safety and efficacy. This has led to a surge in India's market, showing a 11.4% CAGR, driven by global outsourcing demand and developed infrastructure. Outsourcing to CROs helps pharmaceutical companies cut costs in preclinical R&D.

Complex Regulatory Environment: Extensive preclinical testing is required to meet FDA and EMA's regulatory standards, increasing the need for preclinical CRO services. CROs experienced in international regulations help pharmaceutical companies navigate these complex environments.

Increasing Cost of Drug Development: Drug development costs are rising due to its complex and time-consuming nature. CROs, with their specialized expertise, help mitigate development risks and costs by providing guidance in drug selection.

Preclinical CRO Industry Segmentation

Analysis by Service:

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

Toxicology Testing - The largest segment, accounting for 51.6% of the market in 2024, due to its pivotal role in ensuring drug safety.

Others

Analysis by End Use:

Biopharmaceutical Companies - The largest end-users in 2024, holding 81% market share, due to extensive preclinical research required for biologics and targeted therapies.

Government and Academic Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Regional Analysis:

North America - Leads with 47.5% of the global share, fueled by significant R&D investments and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific - Emerging as a hub for preclinical outsourcing, driven by cost-effective solutions and regulatory support.

Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa - Showing significant growth due to strategic investments and improved research infrastructure.

The global preclinical CRO market is highly competitive, with major players like Charles River Laboratories Inc., Covance Inc., and others expanding their service portfolios. Intense competition also comes from regional players targeting niche services and emerging markets.

