MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen to construct two residential facilities in the ByK & TRUST partnership

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit Enemærke & Petersen has, through the ByK & TRUST partnership, entered into agreements to construct the Rønnebo residential facility in Brønshøj and the Jagtvej residential facility on Nørrebro in Copenhagen. Both residential facilities are being constructed under turnkey contracts with a total value of DKK 320 million.

The work on the Rønnebo residential facility includes the construction of approximately 6,300 square meters divided into 64 homes from January 2026 with expected delivery in May 2028. The homes will be furnished with various shared functions and the aim of creating the best environment for residents with mental illnesses and social difficulties. As part of the project, ByK & TRUST has contributed to the local planning process and the development of the master plan for the area. Prior to construction, Enemærke & Petersen has been responsible for the demolition of existing buildings in collaboration with the City of Copenhagen, ByK & TRUST and other players in the industry on the reuse of hollow-core concrete floors and knowledge sharing in the area.

On Nørrebro, work on the Jagtvej residential facility will begin in the fall of 2025, with expected completion in November 2027. Approximately 2,700 square meters will be built here, divided into 24 homes for vulnerable residents. The building will be constructed with an outdoor area that is shared between the residential facility and a publicly accessible urban space with a football field. Prior to the establishment of the residential facility, Enemærke & Petersen demolished a building with focus on recycling materials that have been sent for recycling in the City of Copenhagen's other construction projects.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing the good cooperation in the ByK & TRUST partnership building these two housing facilities for residents who need a safe environment and high-quality housing. We will draw on our experience in the area, where we also entered into an agreement in ByK & TRUST earlier this autumn to design and build a 24-hour residential facility on Sluseholmen in the South Harbour district of Copenhagen,” says COO Morten Enkebølle from Enemærke & Petersen.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million. The order confirms Enemærke & Petersen’s strong position within projects in multi-year construction partnerships and other collaborations.

Enemærke & Petersen has worked with the City of Copenhagen in multi-year construction partnerships since 2016. First in ByK med TRUST (TRUST I), the first strategic partnership in the construction industry, and now in ByK & TRUST (TRUST II), where the other participants are Dominia, Kragh & Berglund, Lytt Architecture, Norconsult, Nøhr & Sigsgaard, Rekommanderet and Sweco.

Further information: CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

