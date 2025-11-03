Pneumococcal Vaccine Research Report 2025: A $14.9 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Sepsis and Pneumonia Cases, Aging Populations, Healthcare Funding, and Advances in Vaccine Technology

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report by Vaccine Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pneumococcal vaccine market size reached USD 9.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48% during 2025-2033. The market is driven by the growing occurrence of sepsis and pneumonia diseases, rising aging population, increasing healthcare spending, governing agencies initiatives and funding, regulatory support and approvals, public health campaigns, and advancements in vaccine technology.

Key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing next-generation vaccine formulations. They are also expanding manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing global demand. Key players are also investing in clinical trials and studies to demonstrate efficacy and safety. They are also adopting innovative technologies for vaccine production and distribution. Many companies are implementing vaccination campaigns and educational programs to increase awareness and vaccine uptake.

Key players are collaborating with other industry stakeholders, government agencies, healthcare organizations, and research institutions to expand their market reach and develop new products.



Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Growth Factors:

Rising healthcare spending



High healthcare spending allows governments and private healthcare sectors to invest more in vaccination programs, leading to enhanced access and cost-effectiveness of pneumococcal vaccines, thereby increasing vaccination coverage rates across populations. In line with this, increasing healthcare spending often translates into better healthcare infrastructure, including vaccination clinics, distribution networks, and trained healthcare professionals. This infrastructure aids in the management and advocacy for pneumococcal vaccines, thus contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, high healthcare spending can lead to an increasing investment in research and development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical companies, which encourages the enhancement of pneumococcal vaccines that work better, cover more serotypes or need fewer doses. According to the content updated in 2024 on the website of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the health spending share of GDP is forecasted to grow from 17.3 percent in 2022 to 19.7 percent in 2032.



Growing aging population



Older people are more prone to pneumococcal infections, including pneumonia or invasive pneumococcal disease, due to weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions. This increasing vulnerability is leading to high utilization of pneumococcal vaccines to avoid such severe illnesses. Besides this, many governing agencies and healthcare organizations recommend pneumococcal vaccination for elderly populations as part of routine immunization schedules, which encourages healthcare providers and older adults to prioritize vaccination, thereby driving the pneumococcal vaccine demand.

In addition, healthcare sectors prioritize preventive care strategies for aging populations to improve their health and minimize hospital readmissions. An article published on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that individuals aged over 60 are expected to double by 2050, reaching nearly 2.1 billion worldwide.



Increasing prevalence of sepsis



As per the content updated in 2024 on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 20 million of all estimated sepsis cases worldwide occurred in children under 5 years of age. Streptococcus pneumoniae, which causes pneumococcal infections, is one of the leading causes of sepsis, especially among children those with weakened immune systems. The rising occurrence of sepsis caused by pneumococcal infections underlines the importance of preventive approaches such as vaccination.

In addition, vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae significantly reduces the risk of pneumococcal infections, including those that can lead to sepsis. By preventing pneumococcal diseases, vaccines help mitigate the overall burden of sepsis in healthcare settings. Apart from this, they reduce the overall burden of sepsis in care settings by preventing pneumococcal diseases. Furthermore, the administration of pneumococcal vaccines as a protective strategy against sepsis is increasing their sales. Prevention of sepsis morbidity and mortality through vaccination in public health intervention across the globe is supporting the market growth.



Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the vaccine type. This includes pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine. According to the report, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine represents the largest segment.



The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) is one of the most important products in the market because of its effectiveness in improving public health particularly among children below five years and elderly people. PCVs are aimed at offering protection against various serotypes of the streptococcus pneumoniae bacterium, which is known to cause severe and sometimes fatal conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis. PCVs have been proven to be effective in reducing the incidence of these diseases, which makes it possible to be incorporated in national immunization programs.

Prevnar 13 holds the largest share of the industry



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type have also been provided in the report. This includes Prevnar 13, synflorix, and pneumovax 23. According to the report, Prevnar 13 accounts for the largest market share.



Prevnar 13 is highly preferable due to its effectiveness in preventing infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. This vaccine is particularly notable for its broad coverage against thirteen different strains of the bacteria. Its incorporation in national immunization programs worldwide is greatly impacting the cases of pneumococcal diseases especially in young children and older individuals. Moreover, its well-established clinical effectiveness and safety profile are ensuring its escalated utilization throughout the world, making it an essential pillar of modern healthcare systems in combating pneumococcal diseases.



Non-governmental organizations (NGO) represent the leading market segment



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel. This includes distribution partner companies, non-governmental organizations (NGO), and government authorities. According to the report, non-governmental organizations (NGO) represent the largest segment.



Non-governmental organizations (NGO) contribute to market dynamics through various initiatives, including funding support for vaccination programs, raising awareness about the importance of pneumococcal immunization, and collaborating with governments and pharmaceutical companies to ensure affordability and availability of vaccines. NGOs also engage in R&D activities to improve vaccine efficacy and promote vaccination campaigns aimed at vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Their advocacy efforts also address socio-economic disparities in healthcare access, making pneumococcal vaccines more accessible and impactful worldwide.

North America leads the market, accounting for the largest pneumococcal vaccine market share



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America represents the largest regional market for pneumococcal vaccine.



As per the content updated in 2023 on the website of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. health care spending grew 4.1 percent in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion or $13,493 per person. The increasing healthcare expenditure reflects a greater emphasis on improving patient outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs through innovative technologies.

Moreover, North America has stringent regulatory frameworks and strong government support for immunization programs that contribute significantly to the growth of the market. The prevalence of pneumococcal diseases in North America, coupled with increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population about the benefits of vaccination, is also driving the demand for pneumococcal vaccines.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global pneumococcal vaccine market in 2024?

What is the expected growth rate of the global pneumococcal vaccine market during 2025-2033?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pneumococcal vaccine market?

What are the key factors driving the global pneumococcal vaccine market?

What is the breakup of the global pneumococcal vaccine market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the global pneumococcal vaccine market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global pneumococcal vaccine market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the global pneumococcal vaccine market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global pneumococcal vaccine market?

Companies Featured

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

