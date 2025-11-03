Australia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market and Competition Insights (2025-2033) Featuring Ningbo David Medical Device, Philips, General Electric, Inapiration Healthcare Group, Dragerwerk and Other Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Infant Phototherapy Device Market Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Infant Phototherapy Device Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.47 billion by 2033, from US$ 1.88 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2025-2033. This is supported by an increase in cases of neonatal jaundice, increase in awareness about early infant health care, and advances in non-invasive phototherapy treatments in hospitals and neonatal intensive care units in the country.

The major companies profiled in this Australia Infant Phototherapy Device market report include:

Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Inapiration Healthcare Group PLC

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Weyer GmbH

Natus Medical Incorporated

Growth Drivers in Australia's Infant Phototherapy Device Market

Increasing Prevalence of Neonatal Jaundice

Neonatal jaundice is a common disorder in newborns throughout Australia, frequently due to premature birth or immaturity of the liver. Early detection and treatment are prioritized by hospitals and clinics to avert complications such as kernicterus. With more babies being screened on birth, the demand for phototherapy devices is increasing. The higher rate of diagnosis, coupled with increased parental and caregiver awareness, accelerates the demand for effective and non-invasive treatment devices. KPMG reviewed recent Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, a total of 289,100 births in Australia for 2023.

Advances in Phototherapy Devices Technology

The market is experiencing innovation in phototherapy equipment, such as the application of LED technology, fiber-optic phototherapy blankets, and sophisticated intensity controls. These advances provide improved treatment results, energy efficiency, portability, and infant comfort. Australian hospitals are spending more on such innovations, fueling market growth. The replacement of fluorescent-based with LED-based equipment is particularly significant in urban and rural health facilities. In March 2022, Cook Medical launched The MINC+ Benchtop Incubator for clinical embryologists and IVF clinics across Australia. This kind of product launches is anticipated to drive prenatal care in the country, anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Government Support and Healthcare Infrastructure

Australia's strong public healthcare system, as well as government interventions in neonatal and maternal health, largely facilitate the implementation of infant phototherapy equipment. Public and private hospital procurement inclusion, in addition to funding of rural healthcare outreach, fuel broad access. Programs for training healthcare personnel also ensure proper usage, enhancing results and building trust in their effectiveness nationwide.

Challenges in the Australia Infant Phototherapy Device Market

Expensive Equipment and Budget Restraints

With the advantages, the cost of advanced phototherapy equipment - particularly LED-based equipment - is a challenge for small clinics and rural hospitals. Budget constraints can result in underuse or the use of outdated machines. The absence of centralized procurement regulations in certain regions is also a factor in uneven distribution and late upgrades in lower-income or remote areas.

Limited Availability in Remote and Indigenous Populations

Healthcare access geographic disparities continue to be a significant issue. Remote and Indigenous populations in Australia might not have direct access to neonatal units or phototherapy equipment. Transporting the newborns to larger centers for treatment can create a delay in receiving it and exposes them to greater chances of complications. This gap has to be filled by investing in mobile phototherapy technology and trained staff to cover underserved populations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Australia

