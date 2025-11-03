Flat Steel Trends and Forecast Report 2025: A $781.3 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Strength Steel, Shift Toward Green Steel Production, Expansion of Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Material, Application, and Region, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat steel market, valued at USD 520.03 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 781.30 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.40% from 2025-2033.

Asia-Pacific leads with a 41.2% market share in 2024, spurred by demand from industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing. The market's expansion is driven by flat steel's application in structural, vehicular, and machinery contexts. Technological advancements and industrial growth enhance its market penetration, bolstering the global flat steel market.

Leading growth factors include the construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Infrastructure development, notably in emerging economies, boosts the need for hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. In India, infrastructure investment is set to rise by 11.1%, targeting railway expansion with a 5.8% increase. Lightweight, high-strength steel is increasingly vital for automotive efficiency and safety. Rising renewable energy investments also expand market opportunities, with technological progress supporting quality and application diversity.

The U.S. market benefits from governmental infrastructure support, showing robust growth in construction and automotive sectors. In March 2025, construction spending reached USD 2.19 trillion, a 2.8% increase from the previous year. Demand for high-strength, lightweight steel drives automotive advancements, while domestic manufacturing recovery and favorable trade policies enhance market prospects.

Flat Steel Market Trends: Rising Demand for High-Strength Steel

Advanced high-strength steel is pivotal in the flat steel market, notably in automotive and construction sectors. It supports fuel-efficient, safer vehicles and enables stronger structures while minimizing material use. These advantages drive sustainability and cost savings, echoing global trends in resource optimization and maintaining a positive market outlook.

Shift Toward Green Steel Production

The shift to low-carbon methods, such as hydrogen-based DRI, transforms the industry. Meranti's planned green flat steel plant in Thailand exemplifies this movement, aiming to cut 4 million tons of carbon emissions using renewable energy. Regulatory and consumer pressures for eco-friendly materials accelerate this transition.

Expansion of Infrastructure Projects

Infrastructure investment propels flat steel demand, particularly in transportation and urban development. Projects such as the Biden-Harris Administration's $40 billion infrastructure allocation, including $635 million for bridges, highlight significant opportunities, further energizing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape is marked by diverse global and regional players. Companies emphasize quality, technology, and sustainability to enhance their positions. Strategic initiatives, including partnerships and innovations, address growing demands in construction, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Key Companies:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

ArcelorMittal S.A.

China Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation

voestalpine Stahl GmbH

