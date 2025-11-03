Rêve Diamonds Reveals 19% Drop in U.S. Engagement Ring Spend as Custom and Lab-Grown Styles Rise

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to exclusive research by Rêve Diamonds , the average amount spent on an engagement ring in the United States has fallen from $8,831 to $7,168 over the past year — a 19% decrease. Despite spending less overall, couples are showing a stronger preference for custom design, ethical sourcing, and lab-grown diamonds.

The findings, based on hundreds of closed engagement-ring sales over the last 300 days across Rêve Diamonds’ private showrooms in New York (5th Avenue) and Los Angeles (Beverly Hills), reveal clear shifts in purchasing behavior and design priorities.





Key Insights from Rêve Diamonds’ 2025 Engagement Ring Report

Yellow gold dominates as the top metal (41%), followed by platinum (31%).





Solitaire and trilogy rings remain most popular, with a rise in bespoke and “Toi et Moi” designs.





2–3 carat center stones now represent the sweet spot for engagement-ring buyers.





Lab-grown diamonds surpass natural for the first time — 52% of all sales.





Average spend falls 19% as couples prioritize personal meaning over carat size.





“Couples aren’t spending less because they care less,” says Tal Cohen, Founder of Rêve Diamonds. “They’re spending smarter — looking for craftsmanship, ethics, and a story behind each ring. Today’s buyer values identity and personalization over excess.”

Seasonal Outlook

With the 2025 holiday proposal season approaching, Rêve Diamonds predicts high demand for:

18k yellow gold and platinum settings





2–3ct lab-grown or natural diamonds





Custom-made designs with hidden halos, engraving, and symbolic details







