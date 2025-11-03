Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Joins Forces with Patients and Caregivers for Road to Victories Fundraiser

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF®) today announced that its 9th annual Road to Victories ride will take place in California’s Death Valley from November 5 - 9, 2025. Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the ride will unite patients, caregivers, and advocates to raise awareness of multiple myeloma and generate crucial funds to accelerate the development of new therapies and bring hope to patients and their families.

“Over the past eight years, Road to Victories has become one of our community’s integral events by combining endurance, teamwork, and purpose to honor patients while conquering thousands of miles to fuel our tireless efforts to accelerate a cure,” said Michael Andreini, President and CEO of the MMRF. “From the very beginning, Johnson & Johnson has been an outstanding partner in making this program possible, and their unwavering commitment has helped drive meaningful progress and impact for patients and families affected by multiple myeloma.”

“At Johnson & Johnson, we are committed to redefining care for people living with multiple myeloma,” said Michele LeSueur, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Hematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Through our long-standing collaboration with the MMRF and the Road to Victories program, we are proud to contribute and join patients, caregivers, and advocates on this ride while pushing forward the research needed to bring new solutions to those impacted by this disease.”

Since its launch in 2017, Road to Victories has united more than 171 cyclists, including 31 patients, and raised nearly $3 million to advance research and deliver support for the multiple myeloma community. The 2025 ride will take participants across some of the most striking desert terrain in the United States, including Red Rock Canyon, the Mesquite Sand Dunes, Badwater Basin, and Zabriskie Point, culminating in a four-day cycling journey through Death Valley National Park. For more information about the program, event, and cyclists, please visit the Road to Victories webpage.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that develops in bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., with 35,750 new cases and 12,590 deaths estimated to occur this year. New agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.