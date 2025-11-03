TopBuild Announces Specialty Distribution and Installation Services Acquisitions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced four acquisitions – Insulation Fabrics, Diamond Door Products, Performance Insulation Fabricators, and L&L Insulation.

“We are excited to announce these four transactions, which together add approximately $53 million in annual revenue and strengthen our businesses. For our Specialty Distribution segment, Insulation Fabrics and Performance Insulation Fabricators expand our insulation accessory and mechanical insulation product offerings, while Diamond Door Products better enables us to meet our commercial and industrial customers’ metal building needs and bundle value added solutions for them. For our Installation Services segment, L&L Insulation expands our geographic reach in the mountain states,” said Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild.

In September, TopBuild acquired Insulation Fabrics, based in Alpharetta, Ga., a distributor of insulation netting, vacuum bags for insulation removal, and protective equipment for insulation contractors and distributors. Insulation Fabrics generates annual revenue of approximately $6.1 million.

In October, TopBuild acquired Diamond Door Products, based in Hempstead, Texas. Diamond Door Products fabricates and assembles insulated knock-down steel door systems for commercial and industrial metal buildings. Diamond Door Products generates annual revenue of approximately $30.4 million and has locations in Albany, Ga. and Elkhart, Ind., in addition to its Texas headquarters.

In October, TopBuild acquired Performance Insulation Fabricators, based in Nashville, Tenn. Performance Insulation Fabricators distributes and fabricates mechanical insulation for the commercial and industrial end markets and generates annual revenue of approximately $8.9 million.

TopBuild has also entered into an agreement to acquire L&L Insulation, a residential fiberglass and spray foam insulation installation business based in Fort Collins, Colo., serving the northern Colorado and southern Wyoming regions. Established in 2011, L&L Insulation generates annual revenue of approximately $7.2 million. The transaction is expected to close in November.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

